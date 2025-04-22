Susan Kreh Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $1.04M In Oil-Dri Corp of America Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Susan Kreh, Chief Financial Officer at Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) made a noteworthy insider purchase on April 21,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Kreh purchased 25,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $1,038,000.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Oil-Dri Corp of America shares down by 0.0%, trading at $41.52.

About Oil-Dri Corp of America

Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made predominantly from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups namely Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.

Oil-Dri Corp of America's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Oil-Dri Corp of America's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.46% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oil-Dri Corp of America's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.95.

Debt Management: Oil-Dri Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 13.29 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Oil-Dri Corp of America's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.59 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.51, Oil-Dri Corp of America presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

