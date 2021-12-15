Susan Heystee of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Just Spent US$249k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) should definitely note that insider Susan Heystee recently paid US$19.95 per share to buy US$249k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 103%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ChargePoint Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Pasquale Romano, sold US$7.4m worth of shares at a price of US$23.50 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.50. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ChargePoint Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CHPT Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ChargePoint Holdings insiders own about US$120m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ChargePoint Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at ChargePoint Holdings, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that ChargePoint Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.