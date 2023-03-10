SUSA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (Symbol: SUSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.37, changing hands as low as $83.67 per share. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $73.86 per share, with $99.3496 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.95.
