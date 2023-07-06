Surya Roshni (ASX:SYR) Price Target Decreased by 7.53% to 1.46

The average one-year price target for Surya Roshni (ASX:SYR) has been revised to 1.46 / share. This is an decrease of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 1.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.35% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surya Roshni. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYR is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 39,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,695K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,057K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYR by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,793K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,360K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYR by 51.93% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,758K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYR by 50.60% over the last quarter.

