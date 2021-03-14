World Markets

Survivors of Equatorial Guinea blasts recall trauma

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ASONGA TV

Jesus Nguema Nguema spent 12 desperate hours waiting for news of his family after a series of explosions on March 7 in Equatorial Guinea's city of Bata destroyed his neighbourhood while his children were at home.

BATA, Equatorial Guinea, March 14 (Reuters) - Jesus Nguema Nguema spent 12 desperate hours waiting for news of his family after a series of explosions on March 7 in Equatorial Guinea's city of Bata destroyed his neighbourhood while his children were at home.

One week on from the blasts that killed at least 107 and wounded hundreds, the father-of-seven, who was not at his home at the time of the blasts, recalled his relief.

"By some miracle, my children were able to get out of the furnace and save themselves," he said, describing how the shockwave caused a fire that tore through the apartment building where he and his family lived.

Now they are among the 900 people being housed in temporary shelter, including unaccompanied children that have lost their families, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said.

Every district in the coastal city of around 250,000 people shows signs of damage from the explosions at an army barracks which destroyed hundreds of buildings, blew off roofs and toppled trees.

The government has blamed the disaster on negligent handling of dynamite stored at the base, and on fires set by farmers living nearby. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has promised to bring those responsible to account.

It is the Central African country's worst tragedy in recent memory. The former Spanish colony has been run by president Nguema, Africa's longest-serving leader, since 1979.

Survivors are still reeling from shock at the scale of destruction.

"When I got to the neighbourhood, I found everyone was traumatised," said Federico Faustino Nse, another Bata resident, recalling how he rushed home after hearing the blasts.

"Today it's difficult to forget." (Reporting by Bernardino Ndze Biyoa Writing by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((edward.mcallister@tr.com; +221 77 569 1704;)) Keywords: EQUATORIAL BLAST/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular