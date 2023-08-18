News & Insights

Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

August 18, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit "Let It Be" on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album.

Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album "Rockstar." McCartney sang and played piano while Starr played drums on the recording.

Two other music luminaries joined the collaboration, Parton said. Peter Frampton played guitar and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac did percussion.

"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" Parton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Rockstar" album was inspired by Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. It will include nine original songs and 21 covers with an all-star list of collaborators, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Chris Stapleton.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.