SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global considers sale - Bloomberg News

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global Inc is weighing a sale after getting takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which controls the popular survey platform, is working with a financial adviser, the report said, adding that no final decision was made.

Momentive, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, rose nearly 13% in trading before the bell.

The company had a market capitalization of $958 million, as of last close.

Shares of the company have fallen ~69% so far this year.

Last year, software services company Zendesk Inc ZEN.N proposed to buy Momentive for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal, but later refused due to opposition from shareholders.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

Most Popular