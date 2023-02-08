Survey: 59% Of Americans Still Plan To Spend Money On Valentine’s Day Despite Inflation

Dating and exchanging romantic gifts is a customary way to express your love and commitment toward your significant other, but it can also be expensive. Costs add up, especially if you make it part of your routine. Now, inflation might be making those expenses harder to bear or even causing you to re-think whether to participate at all.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 2,000 Americans in committed relationships to learn more about how they spend on romantic dates and gift-giving—and if it’s changing during this inflationary period. Here’s what we uncovered.

Inflation Is Already Impacting Romantic Spending

Already, 60% of survey respondents say inflation has impacted their ability to pay for dates or romantic gifts over the past year. This has been especially true for Gen Z (79%).

With so many Americans feeling financial pressure toward dating or gift giving, many are making adjustments to their plans. Opting for cost-effective dates, such as hiking or going out for coffee, was the most popular change, with 41% of couples adopting these alternatives. Additionally, 40% of couples are performing acts of service—like taking over household duties—instead of buying a physical gift. Buying budget-friendly gifts and preparing date-night meals at home also were frequent adjustments.

Valentine’s Day Is Still a Priority for Many

Although Americans are trying to be creative with how they show their affection, they’re not cutting romantic expressions entirely. According to the survey, 59% of respondents still expect to spend money on Valentine’s Day, either by going on a date or buying a gift for their significant other (or both). Men prioritized this more than women, with 71% of males likely to spend money while only 50% of females expect to make purchases.

Although many respondents don’t expect to spend anything for the holiday this year, of those that do, a surprising 40% still plan to spend more this year than last year despite inflation. This is especially true for younger Americans: 59% of Gen Z and 44% of Millennials expect to spend more.

How Americans Afford Dates and Romantic Gifts

When asked about the financial measures taken to afford a date or gift, 52% of respondents said they had cut back on spending in other areas over the past 12 months in order to treat their partner. Various forms of loans were also common responses: half of respondents have borrowed money from friends and family, 37% had applied for a personal loan and 40% went into credit card debt to create their own loan.

Those who relied on credit cards didn’t hold back on spending. More than a third of respondents reported between $300 to $449 of credit card debt specifically attributable to romantic spending over the past year. Another 46% of respondents spent $450 or more.

The relatively new “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services are also gaining traction as a way to afford dates or romantic gifts. Younger Americans have been more likely to adopt this as a payment option, with 61% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennials using this option compared to 46% of respondents overall. They’re return customers, too. More than one-fifth (22%) of Gen Z BNPL customers have used these services at least seven times while 90% across all ages have used BNPL specifically for gifts or dates three or more times.

Most Americans Aren’t Cutting Gifts or Dates From Their Budgets

Have you ever wondered how much to spend on dating? Other Americans might give you some perspective. Over the next 12 months, most survey respondents (34%) selected that they expect to spend between $300 to $449 toward dates or romantic gifts. Keep in mind these numbers reflect Americans who are already in committed relationships and could be different from what someone who is casually dating may spend.

Interestingly, respondents were divided almost evenly when asked if they would spend more on dates or romantic gifts if they received a sudden financial windfall such as a raise or bonus. That near 50/50 split ends when you look by age group, though. More than 70% of Gen Z respondents would spend more if they had extra funds suddenly available whereas 58% of Gen X and 74% of Baby Boomer respondents are more set in their spending plans. Men would also be more generous in the case of changing finances, with 63% potentially spending more compared to just 40% of women.

Smarter Ways To Use Credit Cards for Dates and Romantic Gifts

While we applaud the efforts Americans are making to make romantic gestures in their relationships, taking on debt in order to do so isn’t a smart financial move. It’s always best to keep credit card spending at a level you can pay off in full by the time it’s due.

Assuming you can do that, choosing the right card is key: for example, the best credit card for dining can provide rewards on your purchases and credits toward free or discounted meals to use for date nights. Some of the best credit cards for millennials can help you earn rewards on purchases or gifts you’d make anyway by offering bonus points on online shopping or mobile payments. Alternatively, 2% cash-back credit cards keep things simple.

If you absolutely can’t afford to pay off your romantic expenses immediately, look for cards with a 0% introductory APR. These cards build time for you to pay back your charges before accruing interest. The best 0% APR credit cards typically give you a year or more and may even come with other benefits or a welcome bonus that can also make it easier for you to afford dates or gifts.

Travel Makes an Excellent “Experience” Gift

Romantic getaways have also been a popular way to spend time with your partner and hotel credit cards or other best travel credit cards can take the edge off your costs. These cards may come with free night certificates, perks like complimentary breakfast or the ability to earn and redeem points toward free trips. By traveling at an extreme discount, you can keep your overall budget healthy instead of relying on debt.

Learning how to use your miles and points is also an important step. We have suggestions on how to redeem miles and points toward romantic resorts, mini-moons and even how to earn enough points for a honeymoon by paying for your wedding. It’s likely too late to plan a trip using miles for this Valentine’s Day, but it’s equally romantic to start researching a trip together for later in the year.

Bottom Line

Inflation is impacting all aspects of American life, including how much couples spend on dating and romantic gifts. However, survey respondents haven’t given these expenses up entirely. This remains an important line item in budgets for many partnerships. With some adjustments to how you approach romantic spending, luckily you can express your commitment without breaking the bank.

Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 Americans who are in a committed relationship was commissioned by Forbes and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

