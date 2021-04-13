Survey Shows Plans To Buy Life Insurance But False Perceptions Of High Cost

Spurred largely by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than one-third of Americans plan to purchase life insurance soon, but many potential buyers mistakenly believe the cost of a policy is out of reach, according to a new survey.

The online survey—conducted in January by LIMRA, a research group funded by the industry and Life Happens, an industry-funded nonprofit that educates consumers about insurance—found that 36% of Americans plan to buy life insurance in the next 12 months. That’s the highest percentage of potential buyers in the history of the survey, which was first fielded in 2011.

By age group, millennials expressed the most interest in purchasing life insurance (45%). Thirty-one percent of the adults in Generation X and 15% of baby boomers said they plan to buy life insurance in the next 12 months, according to the survey. In March, LIMRA reported the number of life insurance policies sold in the U.S. rose 2% last year compared with 2019.

While millennials appear to be eager to buy life insurance, they vastly overestimate the cost, the survey indicates. Forty-four percent of millennials estimated the cost of a 20-year term life insurance policy for a healthy 30-year-old would exceed ,000 a year, yet it’s actually about $165 a year. Overall, more than half of Americans overestimated the cost of life insurance, the research shows.

Lacking Sufficient Life Insurance

“Having adequate life insurance coverage is the foundation for a secure financial future,” David Levenson, president and CEO of LIMRA, said in a news release about the survey. Here’s how to calculate how much life insurance you need.

LIMRA and Life Happens say 102 million Americans report lacking sufficient life insurance coverage or having no coverage at all, representing 40% of adults in the U.S. In the survey, 59% of Americans said they need life insurance (73 million) and 22% of insured Americans (29 million) said they need more life insurance. A little over half of Americans are covered by life insurance.

What’s preventing Americans from adding new coverage or beefing up existing coverage? Here are three of the reasons:

Fewer than one-third of consumers are “very” or “extremely” knowledgeable about life insurance

53% are unsure what type of life insurance to buy or how much to buy

36% believe they wouldn’t qualify for coverage

A study released in 2020 by market research company J.D. Power found the main reasons cited by consumers for avoiding life insurance are lack of affordability and the complexity of applying for coverage.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that the future is promised to no one. Our data shows that virtually no one regrets purchasing life insurance, demonstrating those who own life insurance understand and appreciate its value,” Faisa Stafford, president and CEO of Life Happens, said in a news release.

LIMRA and Life Happens say some families rely too much on employer-sponsored life insurance through the workplace. Federal data cited by the organizations shows the median amount of coverage offered in the workplace is either a flat sum of $20,000 or one year’s salary. Yet 35% of men and 22% of women questioned in the survey said their workplace coverage was adequate.

“Covid-19 has raised awareness about the important role life insurance plays in families’ financial security. Our research shows 42% of Americans would face financial hardship within six months if the primary wage earner were to die unexpectedly,” Levenson said in a March news release.

