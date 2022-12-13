Survey Shows Consumers Could Buy Fewer Gifts Per Person This Holiday Season

Inflation has had a profound effect on many areas of life for Americans, including how people approach holiday spending. Many consumers are getting creative in an effort to manage holiday shopping costs while others plan to spend less and buy fewer presents this year.

A new Forbes Advisor survey by OnePoll asked Americans about upcoming plans for the holiday season. Participants shared their thoughts on hosting holiday gatherings, which holidays they would shop for and how they would pay for holiday-related purchases. Consumers also revealed whether they had opened new credit cards for shopping during the holidays and, if so, which account benefits were the most appealing.

Here’s what Americans had to say about their 2022 holiday shopping plans.

Key Takeaways

Over half (51%) of holiday shoppers plan to buy fewer gifts per person this year as a way to cope with high inflation.

Americans are being cautious about how they pay for holiday shopping with less than half (42%) using credit cards for purchases and many cardholders (33%) planning to pay off their credit card balances in full after the holiday season.

Most consumers (74%) will purchase traditional physical gifts this holiday season. Yet some shoppers plan to make homemade presents (25%) and give experiences (21%).

Some consumers (15%) took the opportunity to open a new credit card in preparation for holiday shopping, and nearly 64% of those new cardholders did so in an effort to earn rewards, cash back or a welcome bonus.

Americans Are Changing Shopping Plans Due to Inflation

Inflation soared in 2022, with year-over-year price increases the likes of which American consumers haven’t seen in decades. In June, the consumer price index (CPI)—a measure of price trends in the U.S.—reached 9.1%.

Since the summer, CPI figures have steadily declined. This trend suggests that the country may have reached peak inflation according to numerous economic experts. Yet whether this theory proves to be true in the months to come, the fact remains that U.S. households are struggling with the financial impact of widespread price hikes on consumer goods—a truth made all the more painful during the holiday season.

Many popular gifts are surging in price this holiday season. So, holiday shoppers are trying various strategies to manage the impacts of inflation.

51% have decided to pay fewer gifts per person

45% will purchase lower-cost gifts

22% plan to exchange gifts with fewer people

8% will use a 0% APR credit card for holiday shopping purchases

Only 17% of consumers don’t intend to make adjustments to their holiday shopping plans in light of inflation. Consumers aged 58 to 76 (24%) and 77 and above (36%) were the age groups most likely to say that they wouldn’t make inflation-related holiday shopping changes.

Despite concerns, Americans aim to remain busy until the end of the year. Among other plans, the majority of survey respondents (59%) will visit loved ones, 40% will celebrate a birthday, 26% will go on dates, 22% will host a New Year’s party and 21% will take a vacation.

Choosing How To Pay for Holiday Purchases

Another aspect of holiday shopping where Americans are exercising caution has to do with how people are paying for their purchases. Most shoppers (76%) will use cash or a debit card at checkout this holiday season while 20% intend to use gift cards and 13% will pay with credit card rewards or cash back. By comparison, 42% of consumers will use credit cards and just 10% will finance their purchases using buy now pay later (BNPL) loans.

Older shoppers were more likely to pull a credit card out of their wallet at checkout with the exception of the 42 to 57 age group. And more younger shoppers plan to pay for gifts with credit card rewards and/or cash back compared with their older counterparts.

Among credit card users, many cardholders (33%) plan to pay off their credit card balances in full after the holiday season. This is a wise credit card management strategy since paying off the full statement balance each month can help you avoid interest charges and possibly protect your credit score. However, nearly half (47%) of credit card users say they’ll roll over a balance and make payments instead—with 24% intending to make the minimum payment.

The Types of Holiday Purchases Americans Are Making

Survey participants are still planning to shop for a number of remaining holidays between now and the end of 2022. These include Hanukkah (5%), Kwanzaa (2%) and Christmas (95%).

Although some holiday shopping habits have changed, others remain the same. Many Americans (38%) will shop both in person and online this season. However, close to half of shoppers do say that they’ll shop either mostly online (37%) or online only (8%). West Coast consumers are the most likely to complete either the majority or all of their shopping online.

Shoppers who make their purchases online will primarily use smartphones (65%) and computers (28%) to do so. And younger generations in particular show a strong preference for shopping on smartphones.

A steep majority (74%) of consumers intend to buy traditional physical gifts this year. Yet a number of people will make homemade presents (25%) and give experiences (21%). Consumers also plan to buy presents from small businesses (28%), sustainable gifts (24%), gifts from minority-owned businesses (13%) and travel over the holidays (9%).

People are also buying gifts for themselves in 2022. Older generations (except for 77 and older) and women purchased more personal gifts between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday than others.

Not Everyone Is Taking Advantage of Credit Card Benefits

While you should aim to avoid credit card debt, credit cards can be useful tools when you use them responsibly. Not only are credit cards convenient payment methods, they may also help you build credit and many feature $0 fraud liability when unauthorized charges occur. Some credit cards offer other valuable perks such as rewards-earning capabilities, 0% APR, extended warranties, price protection, etc.

Opening a new credit card with a generous welcome bonus can also be a creative way to earn rewards or cash back potentially worth hundreds of dollars or more. Many cardholders use the rewards they earn to fund travel and some even give rewards as gifts to loved ones. Yet not everyone is taking advantage of the opportunity to earn credit card rewards or welcome bonuses this holiday season.

A small percentage of shoppers—just 15% opened a new credit card in preparation for holiday shopping. Those who did open new credit cards had different motivations for doing so.

42% wanted to earn rewards on purchases.

25% had a goal of earning a welcome bonus.

13% wanted access to more credit

12% desired store and merchant discounts

8% were interested in a promotional 0% APR

Bottom Line

Inflation is changing the way many Americans shop for the holidays. If you need to adjust your own gift-giving strategies this year to cope with higher prices and avoid debt, there’s nothing wrong with celebrating the season differently than you have in the past.

Most consumers (91%) have at least some holiday shopping left to complete. So, if you have plans to spend more than usual before the end of the year (and you have the cash to pay off those purchases), consider whether opening a new credit card with a welcome bonus offer and rewards or cash-back benefits could be beneficial.

Methodology

This online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected on November 29-30, 2022. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

