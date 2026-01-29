Survey Shocker: Most Americans Say an AI Stock Crash Won't Hurt Their Finances

Key Points

The Motley Fool surveyed investors and found that roughly 60% aren't worried about the effect of an AI crash.

There is a group of investors for whom an AI bubble implosion would be a problem.

An AI pullback could be a lingering issue for the whole market.

The Motley Fool surveyed 2,600 American adults via Pollfish between Nov. 3 and Nov. 18, 2025, to better understand investment sentiment toward artificial intelligence (AI). The big-picture takeaway is reassuring, given the warnings about an AI bubble. However, there is a troubling story to tell when you dig a little deeper into the statistics. Here's one important takeaway for all investors.

Most aren't worried about the AI bubble

Roughly 60% of those surveyed aren't concerned about the effect an AI slump would have on their finances. What's interesting is that this figure includes investors who own AI stocks and those who don't. When you look at only AI investors, nearly 55% say an AI stock drawdown would, in fact, affect their finances.

Truth be told, most investors have some exposure to artificial intelligence, given the technology's pervasive nature. But the makeup of the group of people who consider themselves AI investors is heavily tilted toward younger investors, with millennials and Gen Z the most ardent supporters of the investment theme. About two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials "express long-term optimism" about AI. Wealthy investors are upbeat, too, but there's an important difference between younger investors and wealthy investors.

Bear markets can scar an investor for life

Simply put, a wealthy investor can usually withstand a deep bear market or sector pullback better than a young investor, who likely has less capital at their disposal. If AI is in the middle of a bubble and younger investors have jumped in with both feet, the bubble's bursting could leave a lifelong emotional scar. After all, these investors are so young that they haven't experienced a deep bear market like those at the turn of the century or during the Great Recession.

While investing in the hot new thing, in this case AI, seems great to young investors while markets are generally rising, their emotional ability to withstand markets that keep going down (and down) is untested. If history is any guide, all investors should worry about the risk that young investors will decide that investing in stocks is a bad idea following a deep and prolonged AI drawdown. The end result could be fewer overall investors and a period in which stocks trend sideways for years.

If you know a new investor, you might want to highlight to them the importance of diversification and the value of an AI exchange-traded fund, like the Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ), over heavy bets on just one or two AI stocks.

