Survey Reveals the Historic Main Streets People Most Want Revived [2026]

There is something that resonates with many people when it comes to an old Main Street that has had better days. And even if half the stores are empty, signs are fading, or traffic has rerouted, people still seem to know that a downtown still has potential.

We surveyed over 3,000 Americans, asking them which historic Main Streets and downtown districts they would most like to see brought back to life.

The survey results overwhelmingly showed that people still care about the historic downtowns; that is, they want to see a comeback. And not the kind of glossy lifestyle districts dropped in from somewhere else.

And not chains masquerading as something local. On the contrary, they want a place where they can eat, walk, browse, sit outside, hear music, buy something from an independent shop, and feel like the town has a soul.

Key Findings

People Miss the Ordinary Things

What people want appears to be quite ordinary. The thing respondents most wanted to see return was diners, cafes, and restaurants, at 24%. After that came live music and entertainment venues and farmers markets or street fairs, both at 19%, followed by family-friendly public spaces at 17%.

That feels telling. People are not necessarily asking for a huge reinvention; they want small yet practical establishments.

The Best Comeback Streets Still Know What They Are

A lot of the ranked streets have a very clear identity. Dunkirk has its Lake Erie, railroad, shipping, and industrial feel. Altoona carries the weight of the Pennsylvania Railroad.

Gallup has Route 66 neon, trading posts, motels, and a roadside-Americana atmosphere.

Stockton still feels like an old inland port city in places, with warehouses, civic buildings, and the Bob Hope Theatre anchoring its downtown memory.

That may be why these places resonate. A generic struggling retail strip is hard to romanticize. But a downtown with old theaters, brick warehouses, civic buildings, riverfront blocks, rail history, or a famous highway running through it gives people something to hold onto.

People can forgive quiet sidewalks if the street still has character. What they struggle with is the feeling that a place has become interchangeable.

Empty Storefronts Hit Harder Than People Admit

The survey found that 22% of respondents described Main Streets in their state as “in need of a serious comeback,” while 19% said there were too many empty storefronts.

Empty storefronts have a way of changing how a downtown feels. One or two can look temporary. A whole row can start to feel permanent.

They also change how people read a town. A downtown with open doors, lights on, and people walking around feels like it has a pulse.

A downtown with papered windows and “for lease” signs can make the whole place feel more fragile, even if plenty of good things are happening elsewhere.

Main Street Decline Is Not Just an Amazon Story

It would be convenient to blame the whole thing on online shopping, but respondents pointed to a broader mix of causes. Only 12% pointed to online shopping as the main reason downtowns declined.

The bigger culprits were rising rents and business costs at 20%, big-box stores and shopping centers at 17%, and a lack of investment at 15%.

Most downtowns did not fade away because of a single dramatic event. They faded by ‘a thousand cuts’: the store that anchored the street closed down, buildings aged, shoppers formed new habits, and one day it just seemed like the old center of town was no longer how it used to be.

People Reject a Luxury Version Of Revival

One of the strongest data points was regarding gentrification. When asked what a revived Main Street should avoid becoming, the top answer was gentrification.

That was well ahead of a nightlife-only district at 18%, filled with national chains at 15%, and overdeveloped with modern buildings at 15%.

This is the tension every downtown revival effort eventually runs into. People want investment, but they do not want the place to become unrecognizable. They want restaurants, shops, markets, and renovated buildings, but not if the result feels priced away from the people who cared about the place in the first place.

That may be why affordable storefronts for new businesses scored so highly as a comeback ingredient, at 20%, just behind local restaurants and cafes at 21%.

The Most Powerful Comeback Stories Are Gritty

One of the more interesting data points in the ranking is how many of the listed downtowns are former industrial, railroad, port, mining, or manufacturing centers. Examples include Johnstown, Rocky Mount, Waterbury, Butte, Saginaw, Welch, Rock Springs, Cairo, Pine Bluff, and many others, all of which carry that kind of history.

These are not necessarily the immaculate postcard downtowns that already show up on “best small towns” lists. Many have visible scars: lost industry, population shifts, empty buildings, storm damage, highway changes, or retail corridors that moved somewhere newer and easier to park in.

But that may actually explain their pull. A polished downtown that already works does not need a comeback story. A place like Johnstown’s Main Street, with its steelmaking past and flood history, or Welch’s McDowell Street, with its coal-era architecture tucked deep in Appalachia, carries a heavier sense of what was lost, and what might still be worth saving.

Americans Still See Main Streets as Part of a Town’s Identity

More than half of respondents said they feel emotionally attached to historic Main Streets and old downtown districts near them: 27% said they are very attached because these places are part of a town’s identity, while 26% said they are somewhat attached.

That helps explain why 83% said their state’s small-town Main Streets are worth saving. A fading downtown can become a kind of emotional shorthand. It says something about the town’s past, but also about whether people believe its future is still being taken seriously.

Support for Public Funding Is Strong

The survey also found that 79% of respondents would support public funding or grants to revive historic downtowns. This is interesting because downtown revitalization can easily become politically messy. People argue over taxes, grants, preservation rules, public-private partnerships, parking, zoning, streetscapes, and which businesses benefit first.

But at a broad level, the public seems comfortable with the idea that old downtowns are not just private real estate problems. They are civic assets.

When they work, they benefit more than the business owners on that block. They help residents feel proud of where they live. They give visitors somewhere to go. They support small employers. They make a town easier to remember. That is probably why public support comes through so clearly here.

The Real Fear Is That Everywhere Starts to Look the Same

One of the quieter but more revealing findings was that 11% of respondents said the biggest loss when a Main Street fades is that everything starts to look the same.

For many people, the warning sign is the loss of details that make a place recognizable: local names on signs, familiar storefronts, older buildings, regional food and the small imperfections that make a community feel real. A healthy Main Street tells people where they are.

When that disappears, towns can start to feel interchangeable, another road, another chain, another parking lot, another place you pass through rather than spend time in.

This is probably why respondents were wary of revived downtowns becoming too gentrified, too chain-heavy, too overdeveloped, or too much like a fake “theme park” version of themselves. The public wants these places revived, but not sanded down until they could be anywhere.

“Full of Potential” Can Be Both Hopeful and Frustrating

Fifteen percent of respondents described Main Streets in their state as full of potential, while another 15% said they are still loved by locals, but overlooked by visitors.

Those are hopeful answers, but they also carry a bit of frustration. “Full of potential” is something people say when they can see what a place could be, but also know it is not quite happening yet.

You can feel that in many of the street descriptions. Places like Pine Bluff, Bessemer, Cumberland, Fairmont, Muskogee, Lewiston, and Rock Springs are not presented as lost causes.

They are described as having scale, character, history, and the right foundations, just not yet the level of activity many locals think they deserve.

Final Thoughts

The data suggests Americans are not asking for downtowns to be restored as frozen-in-time historic displays. They want them to work again.

The ideal comeback looks surprisingly grounded: affordable spaces for small businesses, local restaurants and cafes, markets, entertainment, public gathering places, preserved buildings, and enough investment to make downtown feel active without turning it into a luxury district.

The challenge is that this kind of revival is harder than a simple beautification project. It requires patience, local buy-in, realistic rents, small business support, preservation, and a clear sense of what made the street matter in the first place.

But the appetite is clearly there. Americans still believe Main Streets are worth saving, not because they want to live in the past, but because many believe these places can give towns a stronger, more distinctive future.

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