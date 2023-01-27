Survey Reveals Americans’ Biggest Financial Regrets & Successes of 2022

The year 2022 was one for the books. We guessed our way through Wordle, lost Queen Elizabeth (and the Choco Taco) and found out that student debt forgiveness was put on hold… again.

Beyond these world events, one more thing was abundantly clear in 2022: Americans had a lot of financial regrets. That’s according to a Forbes Advisor poll conducted by OnePoll, which surveyed 2,000 respondents.

The survey revealed that, overall, 2022 was a lackluster year for Americans’ finances. Although a few (13%) experienced financial successes throughout the year, nearly one-third (32%) experienced financial regrets, while a slim majority (34%) experienced financial steadiness, meaning they had no significant wins or losses.

With that in mind, here’s what Americans said were their biggest financial regrets and successes for 2022, and what they’re focusing on financially in 2023.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, Americans who experienced financial regrets cite not saving more money (56%), spending above their means (37%) and taking on too much credit card debt (29%) as their top three misgivings.

Of the 13% of Americans who experienced financial success last year, 80% associated their wins with making more money, and 31% of those respondents reported an increase of $10,000 or more.

Roughly 43% of Americans think their finances will improve in 2023, while only 15% believe they will worsen.

For 2023, almost half (43%) of Americans agree that tracking their spending or creating a budget will be their top priority, followed closely by 40% who plan to spend below their means and 37% who will pay down debt.

Financial Regrets in 2022: Undersaving and Overspending a Common Misstep Across All Ages

More than a quarter (32%) of Americans say they experienced financial regret in 2022. Among this group, the three most significant sources of remorse were not saving more (56%), spending above their means (37%) and taking on too much credit card debt (29%).

If you think about it, these three regrets go hand in hand. When you spend above your means—whether it's on inflated necessities like groceries and gas or discretionary expenses like hobbies and trips—it's nearly impossible to save. And when you don't save, it can be difficult to manage a budget that keeps credit card debt in check. All it takes is one unexpected expense, like a flat tire or vet bill, to make it even harder to stay afloat.

The survey found that financial regrets were nearly even across all generations. Although Millennial respondents (those aged 27 to 42) were most likely to experience financial regrets in 2022 (39%), they were followed closely by those aged 43 to 58 at 33% and those aged 18 to 26 at 32%. In other words, nearly everyone felt the sting of financial missteps in one form or another, regardless of age.

Financial Success in 2022: Making More Money the Key to Achieving Goals

In stark contrast to financial regrets, only 13% of Americans found financial success in 2022. The main driving factor behind this success? Making more money.

For those who had financial success, an astounding 80% of people said they made more money from those financial successes, with 31% reporting a boost of $10,000 or more.

It's encouraging to see that despite massive employer layoffs in 2022, some Americans were still able to increase their earning power. It’s a reminder that making more money can be the quickest way to boost your financial security. Because at the end of the day, you can only do so much "trimming" to your budget.

Financial Steadiness in 2022: Older Generations Outdo Younger

The majority (34%) of Americans reported financial steadiness in 2022, meaning they experienced no major wins or losses.

Interestingly, when broken down by age group, it appears older generations were the most likely to experience financial steadiness. Those aged 78 and up (the Silent Generation) were most likely to report financial steadiness, with nearly 50% saying they felt financially stable in 2022. They were followed by those aged 59 to 77 (Baby Boomers) at 42%, those aged 43 to 58 at 30% (Gen X), those aged 27 to 42 (Millennials) at 22% and those aged 18 to 26 (Gen Z) at 30%.

This finding indicates that, while Millennials may have been the most likely to experience financial regret, they were also the least likely to experience financial steadiness. It’s possible that the effects of the pandemic, coupled with rising inflation and a tumultuous stock market and job market, have made it harder for younger generations to maintain their financial footing.

Financial Uncertainty Abounds

When asked how they feel about their finances looking back at 2022, a concerning 15% of Americans report feeling uncertain about the state of their finances. This uncertainty was highest among the Silent Generation (22%) and Baby Boomers (19%), indicating that financial insecurity is still a major issue for older Americans.

One possible reason for this uncertainty could be that the older generations rely heavily on Social Security, pensions and retirement funds to get by—and 2022 was a tumultuous year for the stock market.

The survey results also show that those aged 18 to 26 (Gen Z) were the least likely to report feeling uncertain (12%), followed closely by those aged 27 to 42 (Millennials) at 14%. This indicates that younger generations may have had more access to financial education, either in the classroom or online.

At the end of the day, it’s clear that financial uncertainty abounds among all age groups. Whether it’s due to a lack of financial education, the economic impacts of the pandemic, systemic oppression or a combination of the three, it's important for Americans of all ages to take steps to improve their financial literacy and boost their financial security.

2023: Americans Optimistic About Financial Future

Despite the financial regrets and uncertainty of 2022, Americans feel optimistic about their finances in 2023. Almost half (43%) believe their financial situation will improve this year, with 18 to 26-year-olds (Gen Z) being the most optimistic, at 63%.

How Americans Plan To Improve Their Finances in 2023

When asked what financial changes they plan to make in 2023, 43% of Americans agreed that tracking their spending or creating a budget will be their top priority. This is followed closely by 40% who plan to spend below their means and 37% who will pay down debt this year. Only 25% of respondents said they would make saving for an emergency a habit in 2023.

If you want to make 2023 your most financially successful year yet, here are a few tips to get started:

Track your spending: Knowing where you stand financially is key to avoiding financial regret. And creating a budget can help you live within your means and avoid more credit card debt. There are several ways to set up a budget and track your spending, but the easiest is to use a top budgeting app like Mint or You Need a Budget. If you’re not sure if budgeting apps are worth it, you can also use an old-fashioned spreadsheet.

Knowing where you stand financially is key to avoiding financial regret. And creating a budget can help you live within your means and avoid more credit card debt. There are several ways to set up a budget and track your spending, but the easiest is to use a top budgeting app like Mint or You Need a Budget. If you’re not sure if budgeting apps are worth it, you can also use an old-fashioned spreadsheet. Pay down debt: If you're taking on too much credit card debt, make a plan to pay it off with a snowball or avalanche method. This involves paying off the debt with the highest interest rate first or the smallest balance first, respectively.

If you're taking on too much credit card debt, make a plan to pay it off with a snowball or avalanche method. This involves paying off the debt with the highest interest rate first or the smallest balance first, respectively. Shop around for a high APY account: If you’re looking to save more money in 2023, shop around for the best high-yield savings account. Most have no monthly fees and deposit interest into your account monthly, which can be a great way to earn more money over time.

If you’re looking to save more money in 2023, shop around for the best high-yield savings account. Most have no monthly fees and deposit interest into your account monthly, which can be a great way to earn more money over time. Automate your savings: Once you’ve opened up a high-yield or no-fee savings account, set up automatic transfers, so a portion of every paycheck gets deposited without requiring you to do it manually.

Once you’ve opened up a high-yield or no-fee savings account, set up automatic transfers, so a portion of every paycheck gets deposited without requiring you to do it manually. Take advantage of CDs: There are several places to save money, and a certificate of deposit (CD) is a great option for short- and mid-term goals. The best CD rates are typically offered online, so you can find a better rate there than at your local bank. And because your rate is locked in, you know exactly how much interest you’ll earn ahead of time.

There are several places to save money, and a certificate of deposit (CD) is a great option for short- and mid-term goals. The best CD rates are typically offered online, so you can find a better rate there than at your local bank. And because your rate is locked in, you know exactly how much interest you’ll earn ahead of time. Start an emergency fund: An emergency fund is a critical first step for those seeking financial security. It ensures you can pay for an unexpected expense in cash without taking on more debt. At a minimum, you'll want at least one month's worth of expenses in your emergency fund, but ideally, aim for three to six months of expenses. That way, you will have a cushion in case of an emergency.

An emergency fund is a critical first step for those seeking financial security. It ensures you can pay for an unexpected expense in cash without taking on more debt. At a minimum, you'll want at least one month's worth of expenses in your emergency fund, but ideally, aim for three to six months of expenses. That way, you will have a cushion in case of an emergency. Utilize bank bonuses: Many banks offer cash bonuses for signing up and using their services. While the amount may vary, bank bonuses and promotions can be a great way to jumpstart your savings.

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Forbes and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has a corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

