Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Know Someone Who Has Lost Their Job In Past 6 Months

According to some economists, things are starting to look up for the post-pandemic economy. But winter blues, slow jobs recovery and delayed stimulus mean that many Americans don’t share that enthusiasm. Americans’ confidence in the job market dropped 4.5 points to 53 this week, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. That level is more than 22 points below February 2020, just prior to the pandemic’s widespread arrival.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time, with the Jobs Index measuring respondents’ job security confidence, job loss experience and employment outlook.

More than half of respondents (51%) said it’s likely they, a family member, or friend will lose their job in the next six months due to the economy, an increase of 3 points from last week. And 49% of people said someone they knew lost their job in the last six months due to the pandemic, a whopping 10-point increase from last week.

Notable demographic changes within the Jobs index this week included a nearly 10-point decline in jobs confidence for respondents with household incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 per year.



This decline is unsurprising as unemployment remains high. There were 793,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week, per the U.S. Department of Labor, just down from 812,000 the week prior. While the number of claims has been declining gradually, it’s becoming clear that the uneven vaccine rollout won’t automatically translate into the job market getting back to normal.

While the CBO has predicted the economy will recover from the pandemic effects this year, it has not been so optimistic for the job market, which it doesn’t expect to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

A $400 weekly federal unemployment supplement from April to August is part of the stimulus package that’s being written now, but that bill isn’t likely to pass until March. The extension of unemployment benefits authorized by the second stimulus package in December—for $300 per week— expires in mid-March, which will likely leave a gap for workers depending on pandemic unemployment programs to fill financial shortfalls. Some states have not yet started paying out the federal supplement former President Trump signed off on in late December, while others have been delayed in paying claimants due to staffing constraints and application backlogs.

“In the near term, policies that bring the pandemic to an end as soon as possible are paramount,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech on Wednesday. “Workers and households who struggle to find their place in the post-pandemic economy are likely to need continued support.”

There’s also continuing uncertainty about when Americans will get another stimulus check, and who may be excluded from this round. While Democrats are committing to keeping income caps the same as previous checks for those who will qualify for the full stimulus payment, the checks will phase out much earlier above those thresholds and exclude many Americans who would have qualified for previous payments.

Some Regions Experiencing Winter Blues About Jobs

Examining jobs confidence by region shows an outlook that’s generally in line with the national average. But a dip in optimism this week may be driven by seasonal fluctuations that are beyond anyone’s control.

On occasion, it’s easy to see why one region of the country might see a change in confidence, especially when it comes to jobs. In the West, mid-December’s jobs confidence dip occurred around the same time California announced it would reenter lockdown conditions, essentially halting business at restaurants and other service-based businesses. (The region’s jobs outlook bounced back quickly after that announcement.)

But this week’s decline in jobs confidence in every region but the midwest could be driven by the winter doldrums, says Chris Jackson, senior vice president of public affairs at Ipsos, who noted recent snow storms and cold snaps impacting large parts of the country. “When there’s severe, pronounced weather, we often see an effect from that,” Jackson says.

And while an event like a hurricane might seem more impactful than a season of snow and gray skies, the latter can still have an effect on workers who must commute through adverse conditions to get to work—along with people who are stuck at home, job-searching their way through the winter blues.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 951 respondents online on Feb. 9 and 10, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

