Survey: Americans See Economic Recovery, Pandemic End on Horizon

As we enter year two of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Americans may be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Americans’ consumer confidence rose to 54.9 (out of 100) this week, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. It’s just a 1.5 point increase from last week, but represents the highest level since mid-March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns were just beginning. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

“Not any one thing moved dramatically, but we’re seeing across-the-board improvement,” says Chris Jackson, senior vice president of public affairs at Ipsos. Continued vaccine rollout, a declining infection rate, and the outlook for another stimulus package are likely to be a factor in Americans’ optimism.

The improving weather may be a factor, too. After several weeks of heavy snow in parts of the country, and deadly storms and power outages in Texas, this week’s conditions were less volatile. “People are feeling better,” Jackson says.

Things Are Looking Better—But There’s A Long Way To Go

However, increasing consumer optimism doesn’t mean the economic effects of the pandemic are over. This week, only 47% of respondents reported feeling more comfortable making household purchases than they were six months ago, which indicates that many households are still experiencing financial uncertainty.

“It’s getting better, but it’s nowhere near where it was before the pandemic began,” Jackson says of that indicator. “There’s plenty of room to go.”

But when it comes to looking toward the future, there is marked improvement: 61% agree the economy will recover quickly as restrictions to control the coronavirus are relaxed. That’s an increase of six points from last week, and the highest since the question was added in late April of 2020. In April 2020, 47% of respondents agreed the economy would recover quickly.

The most recent unemployment data also signals cause for cautious optimism. Last week, there were 730,000 new applications for unemployment benefits, a decrease of 111,000 from the previous week.

The unemployment rate currently sits at 6.3%, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned that unemployment is closer to 10%, due to misclassification of some workers’ status by the Labor Department and people who have left the workforce. And there are fewer jobs available now than prior to the pandemic, which could make the job search more difficult for many workers. Anything to add about impact on women?

The faster people can get back to work, the faster they may feel more comfortable with their finances—which could lead to a long-term boost to consumer spending that can have a major impact on the larger economy.

Partisan Divide Narrows as Lawmakers Near Stimulus Deal

Democrats and Republicans showed nearly identical confidence in the economy and their finances this week, with Republican confidence on a steady incline since President Joe Biden’s inauguration in late January.

It’s typical for partisan confidence to swap when party control changes, Jackson said—which explains the generally upward trend in optimism for Democrats since the presidential election in November. But if Democrats and Republicans continue to mirror each other’s confidence levels, it could signal a new period of unity across the political divide.

This is best seen in how Americans from both parties feel about President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. Seventy-eight percent of Americans support sending direct stimulus checks, according to a recent poll from Quinnipiac University. That survey showed that 64% of Republicans supported such a measure.

While members of Congress have hotly debated the total cost of an aid package to include extended unemployment benefits and support for businesses, members on both sides of the aisle seem to agree that some level of aid is necessary to strengthen economic recovery.

If the stimulus bill is signed into law by mid-March, as lawmakers have indicated, a third stimulus check could arrive around the same time as many Americans’ tax returns, creating a potential double windfall that could raise morale even further.

Meanwhile, the IRS announced this month that it has completed distribution of stimulus checks from the first and second payment rounds. The agency did note that some payments from the second round may still be in the mail; this week, the IRS began accepting requests to trace checks that are suspected of being lost or stolen. The promise of a soon-delivered third check could be of comfort to people who are still waiting to learn the fate of their previous payments, or are waiting for a larger tax refund via the Recovery Rebate Credit.

