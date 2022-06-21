Surveillance Rubber Hits the Road: Why the FCA Thinks Some Firms Need to Get Out of First Gear

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Market Watch 69 has landed, and there is quite a bit to unpack.

They have been engaging with small- and medium-sized firms and looking at the systems they have in place to detect and report suspicious trading activity. In summary, if Market Watch 69 was a school report card, the bottom line would be “Could Do Better!”

First, they discuss the benefit of every firm setting up and maintaining a market abuse risk assessment. All firms should consider their business and trading model, the types of assets and instruments they trade, the profile of their customers, and the method by which orders are sent to a market. Only if you know those things can you build a system that is effective at looking where market abuse hides in your business.

Whilst the FCA acknowledges that some firms do this well, their view was that, for the majority, the risk assessment was one-dimensional, short-sighted and often out of date.

One area that caught the FCA’s eye was that many firms are not calibrating their alerts to take the type of instrument being monitored into account. Stating the obvious, they argue that a large and anomalous price movement can be quite different depending on whether you are monitoring an AIM-listed stock, a FTSE 100 stock, or a government or corporate bond. If you use a common threshold for all instrument types, chances are you’re going to miss what’s important and catch things that you’re going to have to throw back.

What you want to be built into your alerting logic is a series of benchmarks that create a profile of what is normal for every instrument.

Nasdaq’s Trade Surveillance (NTS) team has been focused on expanding and enhancing our benchmarks. The first area of focus was our ‘Insider Trading’ alerts and how we can better identify unusual price movements that are a red flag for a price-sensitive event or company news.

We also created the ‘Z Score’ benchmark. It takes historical Open, High, Low & Close data, looking at both intraday and overnight price changes, and calculates historical daily volatility. It then compares each observed price movement against that volatility expressed in units of log return (Ln(end/start)) to achieve a standard measure of unusuality.

If that level of detail is getting way too geeky, let’s cut to the chase. Why is a ‘Z Score’ benchmark a big deal? Well, it’s that your NTS portfolio of Insider Trading alerts now includes a volatility benchmark that takes into account each instrument type you are monitoring and allows users to set a single threshold that represents an unusual price movement regardless of instrument or asset class. Many of the customers that have already enabled the parameter are seeing significant reductions in false-positive alerts.

If, on the other hand, you are a geek at heart, check out the FCA’s newsletter on effective and appropriate metrics to identify various market states. It is called “Potentially Anomalous Trading Ratio 2019/20,” published in 2020. In fact, in building our ‘Z Score,’ we referenced the FCA’s approach in using a Z-Score type benchmark for identifying unusual volatility.

Nasdaq will continue to add enhanced benchmarks and logic to key alerts to better identify unusual activity in the market.