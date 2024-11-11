Suruga Bank’s Profit Rises Amid Revenue Dip

Suruga Bank (JP:8358) has released an update.
Suruga Bank reported a slight decline in ordinary revenues for the second quarter of 2024, but saw a notable increase in profit attributable to owners, marking a 15.5% rise compared to the previous year. The bank also maintained a stable capital adequacy ratio, reflecting its solid financial footing.
