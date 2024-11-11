Suruga Bank’s Profit Rises Amid Revenue Dip

Suruga Bank (JP:8358) has released an update.

Suruga Bank reported a slight decline in ordinary revenues for the second quarter of 2024, but saw a notable increase in profit attributable to owners, marking a 15.5% rise compared to the previous year. The bank also maintained a stable capital adequacy ratio, reflecting its solid financial footing.

For further insights into JP:8358 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.