Surrozen (SRZN) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 34.43

The average one-year price target for Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) has been revised to 34.42 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 2.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 320.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surrozen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRZN is 0.11%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 16,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,415K shares representing 30.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Euclidean Capital holds 1,315K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 38.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Harvard Management holds 827K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 782K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York holds 719K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Surrozen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, and modulation of Wnt signaling has the potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage this existing biological repair mechanism with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders.

