Surrozen Secures $175Mln In Oversubscribed Private Placement To Advance Ophthalmology Pipeline

March 24, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN), Monday announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed $175 million private placement to fund its ophthalmology pipeline, specifically targeting serious eye diseases with Wnt mimetic therapeutics.

The company will focus on advancing its programs for retinopathies, including wet and dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration or AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and rare conditions such as retinitis pigmentosa.

The funds will support Phase 1 safety, tolerability, and efficacy studies for the two lead candidates, SZN-8141 and SZN-8143.

Surrozen also disclosed the discontinuation of clinical development for SZN-043 in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, as early clinical results did not show sufficient benefit to continue.

The financing was led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and included other major life sciences investors.

The company plans to leverage this funding to advance its novel treatments targeting retinal diseases, potentially offering new and improved treatment options for patients suffering from various eye conditions.

Surrozen's ophthalmology programs aim to provide significant breakthroughs by combining Wnt signaling modulation with clinically validated targets, addressing multiple retinal disease indications.

Currently, SRZN is trading at $11.88 down by 4.60 percent on the Nasdaq.

