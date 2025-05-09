Surrozen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Focused on Ophthalmology Pipeline

Surrozen reported Q1 2025 financial results and announced a strategic pivot to focus on therapies for severe eye diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapies by modulating the Wnt pathway for treating severe eye diseases, announced its financial results for Q1 2025 and provided a business update. The company is pivoting toward its ophthalmology pipeline, specifically targeting age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, and has discontinued SZN-043 for alcohol-associated hepatitis due to lack of clinical benefit. Surrozen plans to advance its leading ophthalmology candidates, SZN-8141 and SZN-8143, into clinical studies, with an Investigational New Drug application for SZN-8141 expected in 2026. Strong financial backing includes a recent private placement of $175 million to support these developments. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $27 million, but showed an improved cash position of $101.6 million compared to the previous quarter. CEO Craig Parker expressed optimism about the potential of the ophthalmology pipeline to meet significant medical needs.

Potential Positives

Surrozen has pivoted its focus to its ophthalmology pipeline, which positions the company to address significant unmet needs in severe eye diseases, enhancing its growth potential.

The company has bolstered its financial position with $101.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025, significantly up from $34.6 million at the end of 2024, including proceeds from a $175 million private placement.

Surrozen anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SZN-8141 in 2026, which could unlock additional funding and advance its clinical studies.

Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim on SZN-413 continues, indicating ongoing partnerships that could further enhance the company's pipeline and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Surrozen reported a significant increase in net loss to $27.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to $8.8 million in the same period in 2024, indicating worsening financial health.

The discontinuation of SZN-043 for severe alcohol-associated hepatitis due to insufficient clinical benefit could imply setbacks in the company's development pipeline and raise concerns about the viability of its drug candidates.

The loss of $71.1 million on the execution of the 2025 PIPE highlights significant financial strain and could undermine investor confidence in the company's financial management.

FAQ

What is Surrozen's focus as of May 2025?

Surrozen is concentrating on its ophthalmology pipeline, targeting severe eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

What is SZN-8141 and how does it work?

SZN-8141 is a therapeutic candidate that combines Frizzled 4 agonism and VEGF antagonism, potentially offering benefits over existing retinal disease treatments.

When does Surrozen plan to file an IND application for SZN-8141?

Surrozen expects to file an Investigational New Drug application for SZN-8141 in 2026, pending FDA clearance.

What financial support has Surrozen received recently?

Surrozen secured $76.4 million from a private placement in March 2025, boosting its cash position to $101.6 million.

What are Surrozen's recent net loss figures?

Surrozen reported a net loss of $27.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $8.8 million in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SRZN Insider Trading Activity

$SRZN insiders have traded $SRZN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN has made 3 purchases buying 1,034,482 shares for an estimated $11,999,991 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES O WILLIAMS (CFO and COO) sold 1,181 shares for an estimated $20,513

YANG LI (Exec. Vice President, Research) sold 843 shares for an estimated $14,642

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SRZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SRZN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SRZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRZN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRZN forecast page.

$SRZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRZN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SRZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Caufield from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $32.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $45.0 on 01/03/2025

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, with a focus on severe eye diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.







Business Highlights







Surrozen has pivoted its focus to its ophthalmology pipeline, leveraging its Wnt biology expertise and antibody technologies to develop novel treatments for severe eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. The Company discontinued development of SZN-043 for the treatment of severe alcohol-associated hepatitis in the first quarter of 2025 due to insufficient clinical benefit in the Phase 1b trial.





The Company has redirected resources to advance its lead ophthalmology candidates SZN-8141 and SZN-8143 toward clinical studies. SZN-8141 combines Frizzled 4 (Fzd4) agonism with VEGF antagonism, while SZN-8143 adds IL-6 antagonism, offering potential differentiation from existing therapies. Surrozen expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and commence clinical studies for SZN-8141 in 2026. The Food and Drug Administration clearance of this IND application would trigger funding of the $98.6 million private placement tranche which is expected to fund operations through efficacy, safety and tolerability studies for SZN-8141 and SZN-8143. The Company continues its collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim on SZN-413 for retinal vascular-associated diseases.





“We are thrilled about the opportunity to advance our novel ophthalmology pipeline which holds significant potential to address unmet needs in serious eye diseases,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “The strategic pivot to ophthalmology, supported by our recent $175 million financing, positions us to deliver innovative therapies that could transform patient outcomes in multiple severe and often disabling eye diseases. We remain committed to leveraging our proprietary Wnt pathway technologies to drive meaningful progress toward filing an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for SZN-8141 while pre-clinically advancing multiple ophthalmology candidates.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









-





Cash Position



: Cash and cash equivalents were $101.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $34.6 million as of December 31, 2024, bolstered by $76.4 million in gross proceeds from the first closing of a $175 million private placement in March 2025.







-





Research Service Revenue – Related Party



: Research service revenue from a related party was $1.0 million for the quarter, compared to zero for the same period in 2024, driven by the collaboration with TCGFB, Inc. for TGF-β antibodies.







- Operating Expenses:











Research and Development Expenses



: R&D expenses were $6.6 million, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting the manufacturing costs of drug product for SZN-043 in January 2025 and increased consulting fees following the prioritization of ophthalmology programs.



: R&D expenses were $6.6 million, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting the manufacturing costs of drug product for SZN-043 in January 2025 and increased consulting fees following the prioritization of ophthalmology programs.





General and Administrative Expenses



: G&A expenses were $4.0 million, comparable to $3.9 million for the same period in 2024.









- Other Income and Expenses:











Interest Income



: Interest income was $0.3 million, comparable to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024.



: Interest income was $0.3 million, comparable to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024.





Loss on Amendment and Cancellation of Warrants



: Loss on amendment and cancellation of warrants was $2.1 million due to the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liabilities as a result of the amendment and cancellation of warrants in March 2025.



: Loss on amendment and cancellation of warrants was $2.1 million due to the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liabilities as a result of the amendment and cancellation of warrants in March 2025.





Loss on Execution of the 2025 PIPE



: Loss on execution of the 2025 PIPE was $71.1 million, reflecting the non-cash loss recognized upon the execution of the private placement in March 2025 as the fair value of the tranche liability recognized was greater than the committed proceeds from the first tranche of the private placement.



: Loss on execution of the 2025 PIPE was $71.1 million, reflecting the non-cash loss recognized upon the execution of the private placement in March 2025 as the fair value of the tranche liability recognized was greater than the committed proceeds from the first tranche of the private placement.





Gain on Change in Fair Value of Tranche Liability:



Gain on change in fair value of tranche liability was $16.3 million, driven by the non-cash change in fair value of tranche liability.



Gain on change in fair value of tranche liability was $16.3 million, driven by the non-cash change in fair value of tranche liability.





Gain on Settlement of Tranche Liability:



Gain on settlement of tranche liability was $1.1 million related to the difference in fair value of tranche liability and the fair value of the issued units in excess of proceeds.



Gain on settlement of tranche liability was $1.1 million related to the difference in fair value of tranche liability and the fair value of the issued units in excess of proceeds.





Other Income (Expense), Net:



Other income (expense), net was a net other income of $38.0 million, compared to a net other expense of $0.1 million for the same period in 2024. The variance is attributable to a $40.7 million non-cash change in fair value of warrant liabilities for all outstanding warrants, offset by the financing costs of $2.7 million.









- Net Loss:



Net loss was $27.0 million, or ($7.43) per share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million, or ($4.24) per share, for the same period in 2024.







About Surrozen’s Ophthalmology Portfolio









About SZN-8141 for retinal diseases







SZN-8141 combines Frizzled 4 (Fzd4) agonism and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) antagonism, which has the potential to provide benefits over treatment with single agents for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in DME in clinical trials. We believe SZN-8141 has the potential to treat multiple retinopathy indications and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-8141 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.







About SZN-8143 for retinal diseases







SZN-8143 combines Fzd4 agonism, VEGF antagonism, and interleukin-6 (IL-6) antagonism which may have benefits over single agents for treatment of DME/wet AMD/uveitic macular edema (UME). The current standard of care for diabetic retinopathy (including DME), retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD is intravitreal administration of anti-VEGF monotherapies. In addition, Fzd4 monotherapy has demonstrated proof of concept in clinical trials for retinal disease. We believe SZN-8143 has the potential to treat multiple retinopathy indications and be differentiated from existing therapies. Data generated in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-8143 stimulated Wnt signaling and induced normal retinal vessel regrowth while suppressing pathological vessel growth.







About SZN-413 for Retinal Diseases







SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen’s SWAP™ technology. It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular-associated diseases. Data generated by Surrozen with SZN-413 in preclinical models of retinopathy demonstrated that SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth and reduce vascular leakage. This novel approach could thus potentially allow for regeneration of healthy eye tissue, not only halting retinopathy, but possibly allowing for a full reversal of the patient’s disease.







About Surrozen







Surrozen is a biotechnology company developing tissue-specific antibodies to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, with a current focus on ophthalmology. Its proprietary technologies aim to harness the body’s biological repair mechanisms to treat severe diseases. For more information, visit www.surrozen.com.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “expect,” “could,” or the negative of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Surrozen’s discovery, research and development activities, in particular its development plans for its product candidates (including anticipated clinical development plans and timelines, the availability of data, the potential for such product candidates to be used to treat human disease or address unmet needs in serious eye diseases, as well as the potential benefits and potential differentiation from existing therapies of such product candidates), expectations regarding timing of an IND application and commencement of clinical studies for SZN-8141, triggering the funding of the second private placement tranche, expectations of the second private placement trance to fund operations through efficacy, safety and tolerability studies for SZN-8141 and SZN-8143, and the Company’s partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Surrozen and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical and clinical trials with respect to its product candidates and potential future drug candidates; the Company’s ability to fund its preclinical and clinical trials and development efforts, whether with existing funds or through additional fundraising; Surrozen’s ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; Surrozen’s ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical studies for its product candidates; the effects that arise from volatility in global economic, political, regulatory and market conditions; and all other factors discussed in Surrozen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed, and Surrozen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Surrozen presently does not know, or that Surrozen currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Surrozen’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Surrozen anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Surrozen may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Surrozen specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Surrozen’s assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.









Investor/Media Contact:











Email:



















Investorinfo@surrozen.com

































SURROZEN, INC.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024















Research service revenue – related party





$





983













$





—













Operating expenses:





























Research and development









6,558

















5,247













General and administrative









3,976

















3,883













Total operating expenses









10,534

















9,130













Loss from operations









(9,551





)













(9,130





)









Interest income









296

















385













Loss on amendment and cancellation of warrants









(2,073





)













—













Loss on execution of the 2025 PIPE









(71,084





)













—













Gain on change in fair value of tranche liability









16,340

















—













Gain on settlement of tranche liability









1,117

















—













Other income (expense), net









37,985

















(85





)









Net loss





$





(26,970





)









$





(8,830





)





































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(7.43





)









$





(4.24





)





































Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









3,628

















2,083































































SURROZEN, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands)













































March 31,

























December 31,

























2025

























2024







(1)

























(Unaudited)































Assets



















































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





101,645













$





34,565













Accounts receivable









2,130

















2,039













Accounts receivable – related party









502

















502













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,734

















1,826













Total current assets









106,011

















38,932









































Property and equipment, net









295

















562













Operating lease right-of-use assets









7,350

















7,801













Restricted cash









688

















688













Warrant asset









384

















153













Other assets









101

















331













Total assets





$





114,829













$





48,467











































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)



































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





302













$





306













Accrued and other liabilities









9,090

















5,180













Lease liabilities, current portion









1,190

















1,829













Total current liabilities









10,582

















7,315









































Lease liabilities, noncurrent portion









6,778

















6,640













Tranche liability









42,423

















—













Warrant liabilities









49,372

















55,892













Total liabilities









109,155

















69,847













Stockholders’ equity (deficit):





























Preferred stock









—

















—













Common stock









1

















—













Additional paid-in-capital









317,902

















263,879













Accumulated deficit









(312,229





)













(285,259





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)









5,674

















(21,380





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)





$





114,829













$





48,467















(1)



Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.