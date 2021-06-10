Surprisingly good yields push Argentine corn crop estimate higher -exchange

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, June 10 (Reuters) - Late-planted Argentine corn is enjoying better-than-expected yields, prompting the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to increase its 2020/21 harvest estimate to 48 million tonnes from a previously estimated 46 million tonnes.

About 37.8% of the crop has been brought in so far, the exchange said in its weekly report. Argentina, with its vast Pampas grains belt, is the world's No. 3 corn exporter.

"As harvesting machines move over late-planted fields, the yields registered in the province of Cordoba are above initial expectations. Faced with this panorama, we are increasing our production estimate," the exchange said in the report.

Corn and soybeans are Argentina's two main cash crops. The 2020/21 soy harvest recently ended. As farmers bring in this season's corn, they have been pleasantly surprised by yields.

Corn suffered less than soybeans from the less-than-normal rains that fell on the Pampas during the Southern Hemisphere summer, said David Hughes a grower in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.

"So corn yields were better than expected. Closer to our 5-year average," he added.

Argentina is also the world's top supplier of soymeal feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. The Rosario grains exchange expects a 2020/21 soy crop of 45 million tonnes and a 50 million tonne corn harvest.

There may be room on the upside for corn, if reports of good yields are confirmed, said Emilce Terre, lead analyst at the Rosario exchange.

July is the main month for harvesting late planted Argentine corn, "so we will see what happens over the weeks ahead," Terre said.

"Prospects are good," she added. "In the province of Cordoba, especially, there are areas that are very good."

Grower Francisco Santillan said he expected corn yields in line with averages in good years.

At farms he manages in Rojas and Trenque Lauquen, both in Buenos Aires province, corn yields are coming in at about 10 tonnes per hectare, Santillan said. At a property he handles in Venado Tuerto, Santa Fe, yields are about 11 tonnes per hectare and at Buchardo, Cordoba, he is getting 9.8 tonnes per hectare.

Low temperatures in the last month helped corn, but not soybeans, Santillan added.

"Corn is a crop that responds well to cool nights. That was the determining factor," he said. "Soy prefers a higher temperatures. Cool nights slow it down."

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Richard Chang)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.