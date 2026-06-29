The Surprising Reason Social Security Beneficiaries May Not Like the Latest COLA Prediction

Key Points

One estimate is pointing to a 4.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security in 2027.

For that number to be accurate, inflation will need to remain elevated.

That court hurt retirees in the near term.

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For seniors on Social Security, there's perhaps no more important a number than the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. Without COLAs, beneficiaries would be pretty much guaranteed to lose out on buying power from year to year.

In 2026, Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA, which many retirees were quick to blast as inadequate. And it's fair to assume that seniors are hoping for a more generous raise in 2027.

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Based on a recent estimate, it's looking increasingly likely that they'll get their way. But even though the latest COLA prediction might seem great on paper, it comes with a very serious drawback retirees should know about.

A bigger 2027 COLA could mean more near-term financial strain

In light of recent inflation data, independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson now projects that the 2027 COLA could reach 4.7%, up from her previous estimates . If her forecast holds, it would mark the largest COLA since the unusually high increases that followed the post-pandemic inflation surge.

At first, a 4.7% COLA might seem like fantastic news. But one thing all retirees need to realize is that large Social Security COLAs come at the cost of rising prices.

For Johnson's 4.7% forecast to become reality, inflation will need to remain elevated throughout the summer. That's because COLAs are based on inflation data collected during July, August, and September. Estimates will continue to change until that data is finalized and the official COLA is announced in October.

In other words, to get a 4.7% raise, Social Security beneficiaries would be looking at months of higher prices before receiving any sort of boost to their monthly checks. That could squeeze older households and make the coming months incredibly stressful.

Don't celebrate just yet

A 4.7% COLA might seem fantastic, but it could come at a high cost. Rather than bank on a large COLA, retirees should look for ways to cut costs and generate more income.

Part-time work, for example, is more than possible on Social Security. There are income limits that early claimants need to be mindful of. But earning money from a job is an extremely effective way to score a raise that doesn't come at the expense of higher prices.

All told, that 4.7% COLA estimate could certainly change between now and October. But one thing's for sure. If seniors receive a 4.7% boost to their Social Security checks, it won't be an easy road to get there. That's something all retirees must understand.

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