The Surprising Reason Airline Stocks Are Soaring

Key Points

Delta and United have managed to offset costs by raising prices amid strong demand.

Diversified revenue streams make Delta and United more resilient than Southwest.

10 stocks we like better than Delta Air Lines ›

While the market remains mesmerized by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, there is a sector of the old economy that has outperformed over the past month.

Airline stocks United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) are up handsomely, with Delta even outperforming the S&P 500 in 2026 with its 17.4% rise so far. These are somewhat surprising developments, given that the war in Iran has sent the price of oil and jet fuel soaring.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Airline stocks and soaring fuel prices

The following chart shows a broad-based recovery over the past month.

It's surprising, given that oil prices are still in the $90-per-barrel range, compared with $60 per barrel before the conflict began. Moreover, the unavailability of crude oil and refined products that typically flow through the Strait of Hormuz has sent jet fuel crack spreads soaring this year.

For example, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, "The war in the Middle East has driven an unprecedented spike in jet fuel, with prices roughly double what they were earlier in the year." The company declined to update its full-year guidance because of the uncertainty created by the conflict and its impact on jet fuel prices.

Wall Street downgrades expectations

That said, investors and Wall Street analysts have wasted no time in lowering expectations for airline stocks. Here's how the Wall Street consensus for adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence/Visible Alpha, has been lowered over the past three months for all three stocks.

Airline EPS Estimate

3 Months Ago

for 2026 Current

EPS Estimate

for 2026 EPS Estimate

3 Months Ago

for 2027 Current

EPS Estimate

for 2027 United Airlines $13.33 $9.46 $15.24 $14.59 Delta Air Lines $7.19 $5.54 $8.20 $8.05 Southwest Airlines $4.37 $2.71 $5.27 $4.44

There's a pronounced reduction in 2026 earnings expectations, but Delta and United's expectations haven't changed much for 2027.

Why Delta and United have outperformed

All the airlines have been able to increase pricing to offset higher fuel costs because end demand remains high, and the market is pricing in a resolution to the conflict.

Regarding end demand, Delta's Bastian said in April, "The acceleration we saw in March is carrying forward into the June quarter." At the end of May, United CEO Scott Kirby said, "As everyone knows, demand has remained strong as is well publicized." That came at the same investment conference where Robert Jordan, CEO of low-cost airline Southwest, said:" [T]he consumer remains very strong despite this rise in fares. So I'm becoming increasingly bullish that we will be able to cover these fuel increases with revenue increases."

Where next for airlines

While airlines have reduced capacity in response to rising fuel prices and earnings estimates have come down, Delta and United, in particular, have demonstrated they can push through price increases in the current environment, and they are likely to emerge as winners from a period of capacity constraints.

Moreover, both airlines have diversified their revenue streams, making them relatively insulated from the industry's decades-long cyclicality. Delta in particular remains a top stock to buy for 2026.

Should you buy stock in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you buy stock in Delta Air Lines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Delta Air Lines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.