Surprising Items SNAP Benefits Do Not Cover

According to the latest available data, 41.5 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, with an average benefit amount of $217.33 per person. These benefits cover a wide variety of food items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods and nonalcoholic beverages. But there are a number of items SNAP benefits do not cover. Here’s a look at the items you cannot buy using SNAP benefits.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

Advice: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

What Items Can You Not Buy With SNAP Benefits?

According to the USDA, the following items are excluded from SNAP benefits:

Beer, wine and liquor

Cigarettes and tobacco

Vitamins, medicines and supplements. The USDA notes that “if an item has a Supplement Facts label, it is considered a supplement and is not eligible for SNAP purchase.”

Live animals, with the exception of shellfish, fish removed from water and animals slaughtered prior to pick-up from the store.

Foods that are hot at the point of sale

Pet foods

Cleaning supplies, paper products and other household supplies

Hygiene items and cosmetics

Food Items You Cannot Buy With SNAP Benefits

SNAP benefits only cover “staple foods,” so some food items do not qualify. As noted above, “foods that are hot at the point of sale” are excluded from SNAP benefits. This includes coffee, tea, soup, roast or fried chicken, and

pizza.

Also excluded are heated foods — foods cooked or heated on-site by the retailer before or after purchase. This includes items like pizza, if it is sold cold and then baked or heated; chicken, if it is sold cold, frozen or uncooked and then cooked or heated; and seafood, such as fish, shrimp, crabs or other shellfish, if it is sold cold, frozen or live and then cooked, steamed or heated.

Cold prepared foods are also not covered by SNAP. These include any food that is made or prepared by the retailer, is sold cold and requires no additional preparation for immediate consumption. This includes items like fresh salads, fruit cups, salad bar items, sandwiches, meat and/or cheese platters, prepared meats or seafood, and soft-serve or scooped ice cream served in cups, bowls or cones.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?

How To Save Money on Items Not Covered by SNAP Benefits

Because some of the items on your shopping list may not be covered by SNAP, it’s wise to use other tactics to save money at the grocery store. Some ways to save on groceries include:

Opt for generic or store brands

Save and use coupons

Sign up for store loyalty programs

Comparison shop for items across stores

Stock up on discounted items that you know you will use later

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Surprising Items SNAP Benefits Do Not Cover

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.