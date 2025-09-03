The Surprising Home Style No One Wants Now, According to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

Real estate trends are constantly changing, so styles that were once in high demand are now out of favor for many buyers. As real estate professionals and the former hosts of HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate,” Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have seen firsthand how home preferences have changed over the years.

Here’s the one style they say is falling out of popularity fast.

Why Buyers Are Turning Away From Modern Homes

Modern-style homes were all the rage in recent years, but now buyers are staying away from properties that are “overly modern.”

“A lot of folks are wanting some character to their homes,” said Jackson, who recently partnered with TurboTax Business, which provides small-business owners and solopreneurs access to unlimited live experts to help get their taxes done by the Sept. 15 extended deadline.

“You go to a house and it looks very boxy — there’s no good energy, no vibes, no character about it,” he continued. “And a lot of folks are starting to stray away from that.”

Tree-Lined Streets Are In, Planned Communities Are Out

Sherrod noted that modern homes are particularly losing their appeal in the Southeast region.

“There are some cities where modern is just it — we don’t live in that region,” she said. “In the Southeast — Texas, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas — folks want tree-lined, mature streets now, not planned unit developments where everything is feeling cookie-cutter. That’s not very popular.”

Many local buyers have been specifying that they do not want to live in a subdivision or a community with an HOA.

“They want a home that has character on a tree-lined street,” Sherod said. “We are kind of getting back to our roots in that people are wanting something that just feels more like home.”

