Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VNQ

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $84.54 per unit.
With VNQ trading at a recent price near $70.54 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.84% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VNQ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (Symbol: CORR), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO). Although CWK has traded at a recent price of $9.75/share, the average analyst target is 36.75% higher at $13.33/share. Similarly, CORR has 34.77% upside from the recent share price of $11.13 if the average analyst target price of $15.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TRNO to reach a target price of $59.83/share, which is 23.04% above the recent price of $48.63. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CWK, CORR, and TRNO:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|VNQ
|$70.54
|$84.54
|19.84%
|Cushman & Wakefield PLC
|CWK
|$9.75
|$13.33
|36.75%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
|CORR
|$11.13
|$15.00
|34.77%
|Terreno Realty Corp
|TRNO
|$48.63
|$59.83
|23.04%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
