Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

Warren Buffett loves dividends. His beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns quite a few dividend stocks. Three of them have track records of at least 25 years of dividend increases.

But you might be surprised about how many members of dividend royalty the legendary investor really owns. Buffett's "secret portfolio" holds 31 Dividend Aristocrats.

Like Baskin-Robbins

Just what is Buffett's "secret portfolio"? In 1995, investment firm New England Asset Management (NEAM) was acquired by General Reinsurance Corporation (Gen Re). Three years later, Berkshire bought Gen Re. NEAM doesn't hide its equity holdings; it reports them on a regular basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, these stocks are often overlooked by Buffett's followers even though they are owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

When it comes to Dividend Aristocrats, these "secret" Buffett stocks are like Baskin-Robbins ice cream: They come in 31 flavors. Below are all 31 of the Dividend Aristocrats in NEAM's portfolio: Company Sector Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 3M Industrials 64 Abbott Laboratories Healthcare 50 AbbVie Healthcare 50 Air Products & Chemicals Materials 40 Automatic Data Processing Information Technology 47 Becton, Dickinson Healthcare 50 Chevron (NYSE: CVX) Energy 35 Church & Dwight Consumer Staples 26 Coca-Cola Consumer Staples 60 Emerson Electric Industrials 65 ExxonMobil Energy 39 General Dynamics Industrials 25 Illinois Tool Works Industrials 58 International Business Machines Information Technology 28 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 60 Kimberly-Clark Consumer Staples 50 Linde Materials 29 Lowe's Consumer Discretionary 48 McCormick Consumer Staples 36 McDonald's Consumer Discretionary 45 Medtronic Healthcare 45 NextEra Energy Utilities 28 PepsiCo Consumer Staples 50 PPG Industries Materials 50 Procter & Gamble Consumer Staples 66 Realty Income Real Estate 28 S&P Global Financials 49 Sysco Consumer Staples 53 Target Consumer Discretionary 50 VF Corp. Consumer Discretionary 48 Walmart Consumer Staples 49

Several of the stocks on the list belong to an even more exclusive club than the Dividend Aristocrats -- the Dividend Kings. These stocks have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

Biggest bets

Buffett's "secret portfolio" holds relatively small positions in most of these 31 Dividend Aristocrats. Chevron, though, stands out as a notable exception. As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, NEAM owned more than 2.15 million shares of the oil and gas giant.

Chevron also ranks as one of Berkshire's biggest bets. It's now the third-largest position in Berkshire's portfolio and has performed well so far this year.

NEAM doesn't have huge stakes in any of the other Dividend Aristocrats. The next two after Chevron are AbbVie and Procter & Gamble. At the end of Q2, NEAM owned 75,345 and 71,551 shares of these two stocks, respectively.

Best of the bunch

It isn't easy to pick the best of these Dividend Aristocrats. I think that Chevron is one of the stocks directly owned by Berkshire Hathaway that is also in NEAM's portfolio that's most likely to soar in the fourth quarter. My reasoning is that oil prices will move higher and provide a catalyst for the top energy stocks.

There are also some unstoppable trends that could benefit a few stocks on this list. For example, an aging population should drive increased demand for products developed by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson. The shift to clean energy should work to Air Products' advantage as it produces blue and green hydrogen.

Many of these stocks will probably be big winners over the next decade and beyond, though. The power of growing dividends to boost total returns is no secret at all.

Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie, Air Products & Chemicals, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and PepsiCo Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Linde plc, NextEra Energy, S&P Global, Target, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends 3M, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's, and McCormick and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2023 $50 calls on Sysco, long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short November 2022 $90 calls on Sysco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

