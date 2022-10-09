Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

Warren Buffett loves dividends. His beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns quite a few dividend stocks. Three of them have track records of at least 25 years of dividend increases.
But you might be surprised about how many members of dividend royalty the legendary investor really owns. Buffett's "secret portfolio" holds 31 Dividend Aristocrats.
Like Baskin-Robbins
Just what is Buffett's "secret portfolio"? In 1995, investment firm New England Asset Management (NEAM) was acquired by General Reinsurance Corporation (Gen Re). Three years later, Berkshire bought Gen Re. NEAM doesn't hide its equity holdings; it reports them on a regular basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, these stocks are often overlooked by Buffett's followers even though they are owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
When it comes to Dividend Aristocrats, these "secret" Buffett stocks are like Baskin-Robbins ice cream: They come in 31 flavors. Below are all 31 of the Dividend Aristocrats in NEAM's portfolio: Sector
Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth
Company
3M
Industrials
64
Abbott Laboratories
Healthcare
50
AbbVie
Healthcare
50
Air Products & Chemicals
Materials
40
Automatic Data Processing
Information Technology
47
Becton, Dickinson
Healthcare
50
Chevron (NYSE: CVX)
Energy
35
Church & Dwight
Consumer Staples
26
Coca-Cola
Consumer Staples
60
Emerson Electric
Industrials
65
ExxonMobil
Energy
39
General Dynamics
Industrials
25
Illinois Tool Works
Industrials
58
International Business Machines
Information Technology
28
Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare
60
Kimberly-Clark
Consumer Staples
50
Linde
Materials
29
Lowe's
Consumer Discretionary
48
McCormick
Consumer Staples
36
McDonald's
Consumer Discretionary
45
Medtronic
Healthcare
45
NextEra Energy
Utilities
28
PepsiCo
Consumer Staples
50
PPG Industries
Materials
50
Procter & Gamble
Consumer Staples
66
Realty Income
Real Estate
28
S&P Global
Financials
49
Sysco
Consumer Staples
53
Target
Consumer Discretionary
50
VF Corp.
Consumer Discretionary
48
Walmart
Consumer Staples
49
Sector
Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth
Several of the stocks on the list belong to an even more exclusive club than the Dividend Aristocrats -- the Dividend Kings. These stocks have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.
Biggest bets
Buffett's "secret portfolio" holds relatively small positions in most of these 31 Dividend Aristocrats. Chevron, though, stands out as a notable exception. As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, NEAM owned more than 2.15 million shares of the oil and gas giant.
Chevron also ranks as one of Berkshire's biggest bets. It's now the third-largest position in Berkshire's portfolio and has performed well so far this year.
NEAM doesn't have huge stakes in any of the other Dividend Aristocrats. The next two after Chevron are AbbVie and Procter & Gamble. At the end of Q2, NEAM owned 75,345 and 71,551 shares of these two stocks, respectively.
Best of the bunch
It isn't easy to pick the best of these Dividend Aristocrats. I think that Chevron is one of the stocks directly owned by Berkshire Hathaway that is also in NEAM's portfolio that's most likely to soar in the fourth quarter. My reasoning is that oil prices will move higher and provide a catalyst for the top energy stocks.
There are also some unstoppable trends that could benefit a few stocks on this list. For example, an aging population should drive increased demand for products developed by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson. The shift to clean energy should work to Air Products' advantage as it produces blue and green hydrogen.
Many of these stocks will probably be big winners over the next decade and beyond, though. The power of growing dividends to boost total returns is no secret at all.
