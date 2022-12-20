Surprise! U.S. Chamber backs 3M, argues bankruptcy is fix for mass tort ills

By Alison Frankel

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Tort Reform Association told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that bankruptcy is often the only way for an otherwise healthy company to resolve “catastrophic” mass torts exposure because Chapter 11 promotes fast, fair and global claims resolution.

The pro-business groups urged the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an amicus brief to overturn a federal bankruptcy court ruling that allows tens of thousands of U.S. military veterans to continue litigating their hearing loss claims against 3M Co despite the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the 3M subsidiary that manufactured allegedly defective earplugs. (Procedurally, the brief must still be accepted by the appeals court but was attached to a motion for leave to file.)

The consolidated multidistrict litigation against 3M, the Chamber argued, has succeeded only in attracting more than 200,000 lawsuits of dubious merit that will take untold years to wend their way through the federal court system. It’s vastly preferable, the brief insisted, to use the tools of bankruptcy — including a claims estimation process to determine who is eligible for a payout and a settlement trust to assure orderly payments — to resolve 3M’s liability. That way, the brief said, the company can continue to “contribute to society” by manufacturing its products, providing jobs and paying taxes.

This stance is hardly a surprise: The Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform issued a report earlier this month extolling the virtues of bankruptcy as an alternative to class actions and MDLs to resolve mass torts claims. The amicus brief backing 3M even quotes, self-referentially, from the report by the Chamber’s affiliated group.

Moreover, as leaders of the plaintiffs' steering committee in the gigantic earplug MDL pointed out in an email to me, a 3M executive, Eric Hammes, is on the U.S. Chamber’s board. (Hammes, a 3M executive vice president is also on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers, which also filed an amicus brief backing 3M. That brief was not immediately available on the public docket.)

In an email, MDL co-leaders Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss and Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz called 3M’s amici “America’s leading corporate front groups.”

The lead lawyer on the Chamber and ATRA brief, Ilana Eisenstein of DLA Piper, did not respond to my email query about the 3M executive on the Chamber's board.

A 3M spokesperson sent an email statement in response to my query about Hammes' board membership. "The Chamber of Commerce determined what content to include in the brief," 3M said. The company said it "remains committed to efficiently, equitably, and expeditiously resolving" earplug claims through a global resolution.

Here's what I still don’t get after reading the 3M amicus brief and the Institute for Legal Reform report: What’s the justification for companies’ insistence that bankruptcy is a more effective way than litigation to distinguish between legitimate and meritless cases?

Put aside the technicalities of the 3M appeal, which seeks to extend the automatic stay on litigation against the bankrupt 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC to halt MDL litigation against the parent company as well. I told you last week about 3M’s deep-in-the-weeds legal arguments for why U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham of Indianapolis erred in refusing to allow the parent company to use its subsidiary’s bankruptcy as an MDL escape hatch.

Let's also concede the Chamber’s point that more than 100 companies — most, though not all of which were facing asbestos liability — have used bankruptcy to resolve mass tort liabilities by channeling present and future mass tort claims into a separate trust. The Chamber, I'll note, has been complaining for years about abuses in the asbestos trust claim process, but its report argues that for all of its acknowledged flaws, claims trusts can still be the most efficient way for a viable company to disentangle themselves from mass tort liability.

What 3M and its amici do not explain, though, is why bankruptcy is a quicker way to get to the merits of individual claims.

It’s true, of course, that Chapter 11 encourages creditors — including personal injury plaintiffs — to settle. But so does the MDL process. I don’t have an exact count, but I’m confident that hundreds of MDL defendants have reached global settlements without resorting to bankruptcy.

The judge presiding over the 3M earplug MDL, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers of Pensacola, Florida, ordered the two sides to engage in mediation in August, after the bankruptcy court rejected 3M’s bid to halt the litigation. If 3M is truly interested in a global settlement, there’s no reason why it can’t make a deal through that process. (3M told me via email that it is participating in the mediation process.)

The company, which insists its earplugs do not cause hearing loss, has long argued that the MDL is tainted by unjustified claims ginned up by plaintiffs' lawyers. The Chamber and ATRA brief similarly argued that MDL claims exploded because plaintiffs did not have to pay filing fees or to provide substantive information about their alleged injuries.

How will bankruptcy cull the claims? The Chamber and ATRA said only that Chapter 11 can “provide mechanisms for determining the legitimacy of claims through claims estimation processes.” The brief also said, however, that the trust claims process could make it easier for plaintiffs to recover money for low-value cases that “are difficult to prove in court.”

In other words, by the Chamber’s own argument, the bankruptcy process might not eliminate weak claims against 3M and its subsidiaries. Chapter 11 might simply speed up payouts to plaintiffs with dubious claims.

I suppose that’s a benefit for the company, but 3M could arguably achieve the same resolution through a global settlement in the MDL. MDL plaintiffs' lawyers, meanwhile, told me that they believe 3M’s intention is not to use bankruptcy to streamline the claims process but to eliminate their litigation leverage against 3M.

“Bankruptcy courts are not designed for the valuation of tort claims, particularly when a court (in this case the MDL) has managed the process for nearly four years,” Seeger and Aylstock said in an email statement.

What’s interesting about arguments by 3M and its amici is their assertion that bankruptcy will benefit not just the company and its subsidiaries but also MDL plaintiffs with well-founded claims. The Chamber and ATRA have certainly offered good arguments about how the bankruptcy process has helped some companies manage mass tort exposure. But without knowing how the claims estimation process will work in the Aearo bankruptcy, I’m left with a lot of questions about whether it’s obviously a better route for the company or the veterans with claims.

