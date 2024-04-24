Surprise! These 3 Dividend Giants Are at 52-Week Lows. Buy Them Before They Soar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We love it when a retailer puts our favorite jeans on sale. We go out and buy two pairs. It is the same when the local supermarket cuts the price of steak. We end up grilling all week long after loading up on the T-bones. However, when the stock market puts a stock we own on sale, too often we’re dumping the shares helping to lead a rout lower. Furthermore, when some dividend giants are at the lowest price we’ve seen in awhile, we don’t act on it.

Fear and greed are the two biggest motivators on Wall Street and we don’t want to be on the wrong side of either. Yet market selloffs should be a time a time for reflection, not action. What we need to be doing is asking ourselves, is this a time we should actually be buying more shares, not selling them? A lot of times, the answer is yes.

The following three companies are dividend stocks at 52-week lows. These are not broken businesses but rather companies that hit a speed bump. Buying them now means we’re not only going to get paid for owning them but also benefit from the coming rebound in the share price.

Obviously, if a stock is falling something happened. But if it is not fatal to the long-term health of the business then it makes sense to buy in. So let’s see why these three dividend stocks at 52-week lows are at a perfect spot to buy.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) faces a storm of headwinds. First-quarter revenue slowed across all business segments. Its top-selling plaque psoriasis drug Stelara will soon face new competition from biosimilars at the same time it faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to talcum powder lawsuits. It had just gotten out from underneath similar opioid lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson stock is down 8% over the past year and only recently did it bounce slightly above its 52-week low. It shows how the stock has been slowly trading lower over time. Now the pharma stock is never a fast-grower even in the best of times but the market has been pessimistic about the 138-year-old company for some time.

Yet Johnson & Johnson has a deep bench. Its industry-leading pipeline of drugs is expected to grow 5% to 7% annually from 2025 to 2030. It has 10 drugs it expects to generate $5 billion in peak year sales and an additional 15 it foresees generating $1 billion to $5 billion in peak year sales. Always investing in the future and replenishing its supply is why Johnson & Johnson is so formidable a company.

The biosimilars approved are only getting introduced in Europe and Canada. That’s not nothing but it won’t cut the legs out of Stelara either. And though its legal liabilities are a bit worrisome because they could amount to $10 billion or more, JNJ has over $20 billion in cash. It would hurt for sure, but it’s not fatal. The pharma is a cash-generating machine and Dividend King that yields 3.2% annually. Buying JNJ stock now is an opportunistic move.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Cigarette giant British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) suffers from an industry in a secular decline. Smoking is falling in most countries, but particularly here in the U.S. Even so, it’s more of a steady drip than a steady downpour. Because of the addictive nature of nicotine, smokers are loyal to their brands and it is an incredibly profitable business. Sales grew 3% last year but profits jumped 6%.

But more importantly, the tobacco industry and British American are turning to reduced-risk products for their future growth. BTI owns Vuse, the leading electronic cigarette brand in the U.S. Smokeless revenue in 24 markets now accounts for over 30% of the tobacco stock’s total sales. And the segment just turned profitable, a major reversal for the $1 billion in losses it incurred just four years ago.

British American Tobacco also pays a dividend that yields 9.9% annually that it plans to progressively grow, along with share buybacks. Cigarettes will still be the driving force of growth and profitability for the foreseeable future but reduced-risk products will grow in importance. With shares just slightly above their 52-week low, BTI stock is worth buying now.

Hershey (HSY)

The big thing weighing on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock is the astronomical price of cocoa, which recently hit an all-time high, some 300% above where it stood last year. The increase was driven by the worst shortage of cocoa beans in decades as poor harvests in key West African-producing countries ravaged supplies. Add in speculators boosting prices and it was a prescription for disaster.

Another pressure point is the advent of weight loss drugs like Ozempic from Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Zepbound from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). The fear is the success of these drugs will lead to lower demand for sweets and confections. Hershey stock is down 28% from last year as a result.

Hershey, though, is still the dominant player in the confections market and the chocolate company is playing to its strengths. It continues to invest in its strongest brands to get the most profits for the buck. It also invested in a salty snacks business to complement the sweet side. North American sales of this segment rose almost 6% last year.

The candy and snack company’s dividend yields 2.6%. Hershey has raised the payout at a compound annual growth rate of over 10% and at an almost 13% rate for the past five years. Look for its stock to hit its sweet spot again as cocoa prices fall.

On the date of publication, Rich Duprey held a LONG position in JNJ stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

