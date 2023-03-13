Surprise! Tesla Didn't Kill Silicon Carbide (SiC) Chips After All

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently informed its investors that it could improve margins by reducing its usage of SiC chips, a semiconductor base material that runs on the pricey side. While the news created a minor blip in chip stock prices, Nick Rossolillo explains why the buying opportunity didn't last long. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has positions in Tesla. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Aehr Test Systems and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

