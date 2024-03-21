News & Insights

Surprise rate hike boosts Turkey dollar bonds

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 21, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's international sovereign bonds extended their rally on Thursday after the central bank delivered an unexpected 500 basis point rate hike, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook and pledging to keep a tight stance for now.

The 2038 bond chalked up the biggest gains, jumping 2.1 cent to trade at 95.768 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Prior to the interest rate move, Turkey bonds had been up around about 1 cent, reflecting gains more widely across emerging market fixed income in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve confirming that future rate cuts remained on track.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.