Surprise rate hike boosts Turkey dollar bonds

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's international sovereign bonds extended their rally on Thursday after the central bank delivered an unexpected 500 basis point rate hike, citing a deteriorating inflation outlook and pledging to keep a tight stance for now.

The 2038 bond chalked up the biggest gains, jumping 2.1 cent to trade at 95.768 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Prior to the interest rate move, Turkey bonds had been up around about 1 cent, reflecting gains more widely across emerging market fixed income in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve confirming that future rate cuts remained on track.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.