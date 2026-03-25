Surprise! Nvidia Just Revealed Secret New Revenue Streams Worth Tens of Billions: Time to Buy.

Key Points

Nvidia recently revealed a multibillion-dollar deal to provide Amazon with its GPUs.

The company is also reportedly restarting manufacturing of chips that can be exported to China.

Put together, these announcements should result in more than $80 billion in revenue beyond Nvidia's projections.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Superstar AI stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is making shareholders nervous. Its stock is trading down more than 16% off its highs, despite a recent blowout quarter and rosy guidance.

Wall Street seems concerned that AI spending is going to suddenly dry up and that the leading chipmaker's revenue will dry up with it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But last week, investors got two unexpected reveals that should boost Nvidia's revenue beyond even its lofty projections. This could be the spark Nvidia's stock needs to shake out of its slump. Here's why.

Nvidia signs a major cloud deal

Nvidia's cutting-edge chips aren't cheap. In 2024, CEO Jensen Huang estimated that its Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) would cost $30,000 to $40,000 each. An entire server rack, which includes multiple GPUs, other chips, and cooling and power infrastructure, costs much more. The per-rack cost of Nvidia's latest generation of Vera Rubin GPUs is estimated to be at least $3.5 million, but could be $8.8 million or more for a high-end configuration.

Of course, there are other, presumably cheaper options. In October 2025, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched its largest AI data center in Indiana to power Anthropic, using its own Amazon Web Services (AWS) Trainium2 chips. It was touted as "the largest cluster of non-Nvidia chips in the world."

However, it seems that Amazon can't quit Nvidia. Last week, the companies announced that AWS would buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs to power its AI inference operations. In addition, AWS will purchase a "broad mix" of six additional Nvidia chips, including the recently unveiled Groq 3 chips that are optimized for AI inference. It's also buying Nvidia Connect X and Spectrum X networking gear, all to be used in AWS networking centers.

Although the financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, the 1 million GPUs alone would cost at least $30 billion, so the entire package will almost certainly cost more than $50 billion. The companies say that the deal will be complete by the end of 2027, which means Nvidia just booked a deal worth 25% of its entire 2025 annual revenue, to a major hyperscaler that makes its own competing products. That's huge.

A play for China

But the surprise windfalls don't stop there. Last week, Huang also announced that Nvidia was resuming manufacturing of its H200 chip, which is designed to be compliant with U.S. export restrictions on China. Multiple news outlets also reported that the company's new Groq 3 AI inference chips will include a version that can be sold in China.

This is a big deal because Nvidia didn't include any Chinese data center sales in its Q1 guidance. In 2025, it is estimated that those sales were worth $8 billion per quarter. That's a $32 billion per year windfall -- or about 15% of 2025's total annual revenue -- that wasn't previously included in the company's revenue forecasts.

Put together, these new announcements alone imply at least $82 billion in new revenue for Nvidia. Add in the $78 billion the company expects in Q1 revenue, and you're already at $160 billion, nearly 75% of the company's total 2025 revenue, and already $29 billion higher than its entire 2024 revenue.

The growth story here is tremendous, and the stock is on sale. Nvidia looks like a screaming buy right now.

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John Bromels has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.