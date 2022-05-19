Surprise! Berkshire is a Billion Dollar Investor in a Crypto Fintech

We respect Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger for all that they have accomplished with their shared 150 years of investment experience. This dynamic duo has made it a life-long crusade to educate people on their investment thesis. The appreciation from owning Berkshire (BRK/A) since 1965 speaks for itself, but comments about technology and innovation are way beyond their expertise. Buffett admitted he missed the boat in his career by not investing in technology. While success has been found with the investment in Apple, the foray into IBM was a big miss. (Note the chart does not date back to the founding of Berkshire, but the Shareholders reports spells it all out clearly.)

Nevertheless, in reading Cinthia Murphy’s report, What We Learned from Buffett and Munger at BRK 2022, I was reminded of the many parallels that exist between the HODLers of Berkshire stock and those of Bitcoin and crypto. With this in mind, perhaps they are not as pure as the headlines read? One billion dollars is not chump change.

Tribal: Warren Buffett said “People are becoming more tribal. My general assumption — there’s no way to prove it — but essentially, people are now behaving somewhat more tribal than they have for a long time.” Wait, no way to prove it? Isn’t there evidence from the fact that 30,000 Berkshire shareholders attended the Berkshire meeting, and 20,000 or so people attend conferences for Bitcoin, crypto and blockchain on a quarterly basis? (Note that members of the investment team at Toroso will be attending Consensus 2022. Members of the ETF Think Tank should email us to receive a special discount on the $1,599 admission price.) Bottom-line, social media has made it easy to be tribal. Why else do you have 1.720 million followers on your Twitter account @WarrenBuffett? Sometimes folksy and simple responses are how you communicate, but through all this time you inspired a cult like following. Faith and Trust: Investing in Berkshire Hathaway stock presumes that Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger and the entire conglomerate will continue to generate tremendous value through the almost $90 billion in 2021 earnings and $144 billion cash HODL. This is a leap of faith no matter how you cut it, and at different points has been tested. The magic touch was not evident for almost 12 years; especially in 2019 and 2020.

Fundamentals and Intrinsic Value: Remember, Berkshire does not pay a dividend, and the Company is basically controlled by Mr. Buffett, who continues to hold the Chairman and CEO title. Investors in Berkshire have won big by HODLing their shares - not because Berkshire stock does not go down in value or go through rough patches of underperformance, but because they had faith in the long-term investment philosophy. An investment philosophy or “thesis” is not a guarantee of success, but rather a strategic discipline. To this point, we would argue that Berkshire stock currently trades around $46,500 because of expectations around the value of its assets more than anyone truly knowing what the assets are really worth. Who wants to guess what the intrinsic value of Geico cash flows are to the Shareholders of Berkshire? Do you think Bill Gates, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (which owns about $10 billion in BRK/B shares), has done the calculus? War Chest: Buffett is ready to spend his war chest? Given that Berkshire announced that they invested $40 billion in this first quarter, he is likely on the hunt. Desperate times are the best of times for a bullet proof balance sheet like Berkshire. Berkshire does not market time, but look for Mr. Buffett to accelerate his spending if markets continue their decline. Crypto Truth: Buffett and Munger’s comments about Bitcoin and crypto were not 100% aligned with how they invest. Berkshire’s crypto exposure does exist through Nubank, where the firm has a $650 million loan and some billions invested. Of course, Nubank may end up being a great investment for Berkshire. As a Fintech platform company, paving the way in Brazil with 54 million client accounts, Nubank offers a taste of Fintech for Berkshire. Sorry Warren – maybe it was just bad timing and forgotten during your Shareholders meeting.



We are not picking a fight with Berkshire investors or value investing in general. It is, however, a surprise to see Berkshire listed among the top shareholders of NU Holdings, given the other shareholders that are listed as investors are all aligned with growth mandates. At our core in the ETF Think Tank, we believe in diversification and have advocated for value investing. Readers of these Blog posts will recall us highlighting Distillate Capital (DSTL).

Summary

In Omaha, folksy is cool and simple is straight forward. Thank you, Cinthia Murphy, for attending the BRK2022 event. We all have much to learn from 150 years of experience. The question is whether the wisdom of value investing is transferable to Fintech. Moreover, even if NU Holdings is the leading-edge disruptor of NEO banks in Brazil, why are you saying disparaging comments about crypto when you are trying to capitalize on a platform that is offering 54 million people access? Stay in your lane!

Disclosure

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.

All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.

Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested, and can be affected by changes in interest rates, in exchange rates, general market conditions, political, social and economic developments and other variable factors. Investment involves risks including but not limited to, possible delays in payments and loss of income or capital. Neither Toroso nor any of its affiliates guarantees any rate of return or the return of capital invested. This commentary material is available for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and nothing herein should be construed as such. All investment strategies and investments involve risk of loss, including the possible loss of all amounts invested, and nothing herein should be construed as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit. While we have gathered the information presented herein from sources that we believe to be reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and the information presented should not be relied upon as such. Any opinions expressed herein are our opinions and are current only as of the date of distribution, and are subject to change without notice. We disclaim any obligation to provide revised opinions in the event of changed circumstances.

The information in this material is confidential and proprietary and may not be used other than by the intended user. Neither Toroso or its affiliates or any of their officers or employees of Toroso accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this material or its contents. This material may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Toroso. Distribution of this material may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. Any persons coming into possession of this material should seek advice for details of and observe such restrictions (if any).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.