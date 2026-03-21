Surprise! America Has Chosen Its Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant -- and It's Not Wendy's or Burger King!

Key Points

Nearly a third of American adults consume fast food on a given day.

According to Brand Keys' proprietary Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, one quick-serve restaurant chain has risen above the pack in a highly competitive industry.

Value and familiarity are powering America's favorite fast food restaurant chain.

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In a typical day, 32% of American adults consume fast food, according to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Perhaps it's no surprise that quick-serve restaurants are a big-dollar industry.

Although the fast-food industry is highly competitive, companies that can stand out through innovation, a compelling value proposition, and out-of-the-box thinking can reap the rewards of this high-ceiling addressable market. Arranging the pieces of this puzzle is how McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Wendy's, Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, and Subway have thrived.

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For roughly three decades, Brand Keys has been evaluating brand-name businesses across dozens of categories with its proprietary Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI). Brands that meet or exceed the expectations of the CLEI and keep their customers engaged tend to outperform over the coming 12 to 18 months.

In 2026, Brand Keys examined customers' relationships with over 1,100 brands in 106 categories, including quick-serve restaurants -- and one brand rose to the occasion.

America's favorite fast-food restaurant isn't clowning around

While all of the big-name, quick-serve restaurants offer some degree of distinction and have attempted to reinvent themselves from time to time, it's the golden arches of McDonald's, not Wendy's, Burger King, or Subway, that took the 2026 CLEI crown as the fast-food chain American consumers are most loyal to and engaged with.

Arguably, the biggest differentiating factor for McDonald's has been its embrace of technology. In particular, the company has countered rising labor costs and increasing fast-food competition with mobile and in-store ordering kiosks. McDonald's app orders use geofencing to prep food at appropriate times, while self-serve kiosks are reducing order errors and promoting potentially higher-margin customizations. The end result is a happier customer and higher profits for McDonald's.

McDonald's has also thrived since introducing its "Commit to the Core" strategy in November 2020. Instead of getting too fancy with its menu, management realized the importance and familiarity of its core products, including Big Mac, its chicken McNuggets, and coffee. Commit to the Core has focused on operational efficiency to reduce wait times and leveraged cost-saving opportunities elsewhere to promote the value of these core products.

Additionally, McDonald's has stayed within its wheelhouse by constantly tweaking its value menu to appeal to cost-conscious consumers. Starting next month, it'll be launching new items on its McValue menu, including $3 (or less) items and a $4 breakfast meal deal, featuring a McMuffin sandwich, hash brown, and coffee. With inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2%, McDonald's cost-conscious meal pricing can help it attract new customers and retain existing ones.

🍟 The largest U.S. fast-food chains by number of locations worldwide



1.🇺🇸 McDonald's -- 43,121 locations 🍔

2.🇺🇸 Starbucks -- 40,199 locations ☕

3.🇺🇸 Subway -- 36,429 locations 🥪

4.🇺🇸 KFC -- 29,585 locations 🍗

5.🇺🇸 Domino's -- 21,500 locations 🍕

6.🇺🇸 Pizza Hut -- 19,858 locations... pic.twitter.com/YCDNkaRqp7 -- Cata Paul 🃏‍‍‍ (@CataPaul2) January 22, 2026

Lastly, brand awareness certainly helps to keep McDonald's golden arches atop the pedestal among quick-serve restaurants. With the exception of Subway and Starbucks, McDonald's has the largest geographic footprint of any fast-serve restaurant chain in the U.S. However, it's the biggest chain globally.

If McDonald's continues to emphasize value and its core products and sticks to its digital transformation, it shouldn't have any trouble delivering for its customers and shareholders.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.