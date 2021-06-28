Surprise: Having Poor Credit Could Make This Bill More Expensive

Image source: Getty Images

You've probably heard that having good credit is important if you're looking to borrow money. Having a solid credit score will increase your chances of getting approved for a new credit card, personal loan, or mortgage. But you may be surprised to learn that your credit score could impact your auto insurance rates, too.

Now, a credit score isn't the only factor auto insurers use to decide what premium rates people qualify for. They'll also consider things like a motorist's age, driving history, and the type of vehicle they have.

But make no mistake about it -- people with poor credit could end up paying a lot more money to insure their vehicles. In fact, 92% of auto insurers take credit scores into account when determining premium rates, according to Nationwide.

If your credit score isn't in the best of shape, and you need to insure a vehicle, it's a good idea to work to boost it quickly. Here's how.

1. Pay all incoming bills on time

Your payment history is the single most important factor that goes into calculating your credit score, and so to raise yours, paying all bills on time is a solid bet. If you establish a history of timely payments, your score is apt to rise.

2. Get rid of some existing debt

Another key factor in calculating your credit score is your credit utilization ratio, which measures your existing credit card balances relative to your total line of available credit. If that ratio climbs above 30%, your score could take a serious hit. For example, if you have a total credit line of $10,000, you don't want to carry more than $3,000 in credit card balances. If you're over that limit, paying off some debt to creep back under the 30% line should help your score improve.

3. Get added as an authorized user on a long-standing credit card account

Just as being a newer driver could cause your car insurance rates to rise, so too can being a newer borrower hurt your credit score. That's because the length of your credit history is taken into account when calculating your score. If you've only had a credit card for a year, you won't do as well in this regard as someone with a credit card account in good standing for 10 years or more. The solution? See if you can get added as an authorized user on a family member's long-standing account. That will give your credit history -- and your overall score -- a boost.

4. Correct errors on your credit report

When's the last time you checked your credit report? If you can't remember, make sure to do it before you apply for car insurance. It's common for credit reports to contain errors, and if yours has one that's working against you, it could be dragging your score down. You can visit annualcreditreport.com to access your credit report at no cost.

You'd think that being late on some bills or having a fair amount of credit card debt wouldn't cause you to pay more for auto insurance. But that's not the case. Your credit score does matter when you're seeking out car insurance, so make an effort to bring that number up before you apply. Doing so could result in a lot of savings on your ongoing premiums -- and make owning a car less expensive on a whole.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.