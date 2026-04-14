SuRo Capital (SSSS) Price Target Increased by 15.65% to 15.45

The average one-year price target for SuRo Capital (NasdaqGS:SSSS) has been revised to $15.45 / share. This is an increase of 15.65% from the prior estimate of $13.36 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.78% from the latest reported closing price of $13.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in SuRo Capital. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSSS is 0.06%, an increase of 65.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.79% to 5,188K shares. The put/call ratio of SSSS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 1,262K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 16.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 10.19% over the last quarter.

GatePass Capital holds 508K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 427K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

We Are One Seven holds 262K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 261K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSSS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

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