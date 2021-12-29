SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SSSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.84, the dividend yield is 65.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSSS was $13.84, representing a -15.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.40 and a 22.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

SSSS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). SSSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ssss Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

