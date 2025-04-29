SuRo Capital Corp. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

SuRo Capital will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

SuRo Capital Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 6, 2025, after U.S. market close. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), with specific access numbers provided for U.S. and international participants. A live webcast will be available on SuRo Capital's website, and a replay of both the webcast and conference call will be accessible for a limited time afterward. SuRo Capital, a publicly traded investment fund listed on Nasdaq, focuses on investing in high-growth, venture-backed private companies across various sectors, including AI, consumer brands, and software solutions. The firm aims to offer investors access to innovative private companies before they go public.

Potential Positives

SuRo Capital will report its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call and webcast for investors demonstrates the company's proactive communication strategy and accessibility to stakeholders.

SuRo Capital's focus on high-growth, venture-backed private companies highlights its strategic positioning in emerging sectors, which may appeal to potential investors.

The company has established a reputation as a "gateway to venture capital," which may enhance its attractiveness to both current and potential investors seeking exposure to innovative private companies.

Potential Negatives

Announcement lacks specific expectations or guidance on financial performance, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

Timing of the financial results release leaves little room for investor anticipation, potentially signaling a lack of confidence in the performance.

Company's reliance on high-growth sectors, including AI and consumer brands, introduces significant market risk, especially in volatile economic conditions.

FAQ

When will SuRo Capital announce its financial results?

SuRo Capital will report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 6, 2025, after U.S. market close.

How can I listen to the SuRo Capital conference call?

Investors can listen to the conference call by calling 866-580-3963 (U.S.) or +1 786-697-3501 (international).

What time is the SuRo Capital investor conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT on May 6, 2025.

Where can I find SuRo Capital's investor information?

Investor information, including the live webcast, is available in the “Investor Relations” section of SuRo Capital’s website.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be accessible until May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SSSS Insider Trading Activity

$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 82,000 shares for an estimated $421,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RONALD M. LOTT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $59,000

ALLISON GREEN (See Remarks) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $49,868

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SSSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SSSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SSSS forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SuRo Capital Corp.









(“SuRo Capital”) (



Nasdaq:





SSSS







)



today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of the U.S. market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 6883588. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the “Investor Relations” section of SuRo Capital’s website at





www.surocap.com





. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.





A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on May 13, 2025 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 6883588.







About SuRo Capital Corp.







SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:





SSSS





) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Since inception, SuRo Capital has served as the public's gateway to venture capital, offering unique access to some of the world’s most innovative and sought-after private companies before they become publicly traded. SuRo Capital’s diverse portfolio encompasses high-growth sectors including AI infrastructure, emerging consumer brands, and cutting-edge software solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets, among others. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on X, LinkedIn, and at





www.surocap.com





.







Contact







SuRo Capital Corp.





(212) 931-6331









IR@surocap.com











Media Contact







Deborah Kostroun





Zito Partners









SuRoCapitalPR@zitopartners.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.