SuRo Capital Corp. to Announce Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

SuRo Capital Corp. will report financial results on March 11, 2025, followed by an investor conference call.

SuRo Capital Corp. announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 11, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day, with access numbers provided for both U.S. and international participants. The call can also be listened to via a live webcast on SuRo Capital’s website, and an archived replay will be available for 12 months. Founded to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies, SuRo Capital is based in New York and has additional offices in San Francisco.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results presentation indicates transparency and accountability to investors.

Management's conference call and webcast provide a platform for direct communication with shareholders, fostering investor relations.

The availability of an archived replay for 12 months demonstrates a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SuRo Capital report its financial results?

SuRo Capital will report its financial results on March 11, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

What time is the conference call for investors?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

U.S. participants can call 866-580-3963, and international participants can dial +1 786-697-3501.

Where can I find the live webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com.

How long will the replay of the conference call be available?

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

$SSSS Insider Trading Activity

$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 82,000 shares for an estimated $421,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLISON GREEN (See Remarks) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $49,868

$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SuRo Capital Corp.







(“SuRo Capital”) (



Nasdaq:



SSSS





)



today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 after the close of the U.S. market on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.





Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 6936935. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at



www.surocap.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.





A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on March 18, 2025 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 6936935.







About SuRo Capital Corp.







SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:



SSSS



) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on X, LinkedIn, and at



www.surocap.com



.







Contact







SuRo Capital Corp.





(212) 931-6331







IR@surocap.com





