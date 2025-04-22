Surmodics' SurVeil DCB Matches IN.PACT Admiral In Efficacy With Lower Drug Dose In Global Trial

(RTTNews) - Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) has published results from the TRANSCEND trial, a pivotal global study demonstrating that its SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB) is non-inferior in safety and efficacy to the market-leading IN.PACT Admiral DCB—despite using a 75% lower drug dose.

The findings appear in the March 2025 issue of the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. Surmodics, known for its legacy in drug-delivery technology, developed the SurVeil DCB with a proprietary uniform microcrystalline coating. This design enhances drug retention, optimizes delivery, and improves safety by minimizing drug dosage and reducing coating particulates.

The TRANSCEND study, sponsored and designed by Surmodics, is the first global, head-to-head trial of DCBs. It enrolled 446 patients across 65 sites in 9 countries, comparing SurVeil's 2.0 µg/mm² paclitaxel coating to IN.PACT Admiral's 3.5 µg/mm². The 12-month primary endpoints—patency (82.2% vs 85.9%) and safety (91.8% vs 89.9%)—confirmed SurVeil's non-inferiority. Secondary outcomes through 24 months further supported these findings.

The publication drew praise from vascular experts, including lead investigator Prof. Marianne Brodmann, who emphasized the study's robust design and global relevance. Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield noted the critical need for safe, long-term PAD treatments, citing SurVeil as a best-in-class option. Surmodics CEO Gary Maharaj credited the success to the company's scientific confidence and the global research team's dedication.

SRDX is currently trading at $28.44, or 0.39% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.