Surmodics (SRDX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2020, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. Also, the bottom line rose 40% from the year-ago quarter.



On a GAAP (reported) basis, EPS came in at 18 cents, up 63.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues in the quarter improved 10% year over year to $26.9 million. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25 million by 8.4%.

Fiscal Q3 Highlights

In the quarter under review, Product sales were $11.9 million, up 20.2% from the prior-year quarter. Royalty and license fee revenues totaled $12.4 million, up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter. Research, development and other revenues were $2.5 million, down 13.8% year over year.

Segmental Analysis

Medical Device



In the reported quarter, sales at the segment rose to $20.5 million (comprising 76.3% of total revenues), up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

In Vitro Diagnostics

In the quarter under review, sales improved 18% to $6.4 million (23.7% of total revenues).

Operational Details

Gross profit for the quarter came in at 22.4 million, up 6.9% year over year. Gross margin was 83.5%, down 271 basis points (bps).



The company reported adjusted operating profit of $1.7 million, which fell 1.2% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 6.3%, showing a contraction of 74 bps.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Surmodics will not issue any financial guidance for fiscal 2020.

Our Take

Surmodics exited the fiscal third quarter on a solid note. The company registered revenue growth in each of its core units viz. In Vitro Diagnostics and Medical Device.The company also saw an increase in Product sales and Royalty and license fee revenues in the quarter under review.

Management is upbeat about Surmodics’ partnership with Cook Medical for commercialization of .014” and .018” low-profile PTA balloon catheters. The company attained CE Mark for its SurVeil drug coated balloon (DCB). It also received FDA clearance for Sublime radial-access 0.014” PTA balloon catheter. It has initiated first-in-human clinical trial for Sundance below-the-knee DCB

However, decline in research, development and other revenues is a concern. Contraction of both margins is also worrisome.

