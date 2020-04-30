Surmodics (SRDX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2020, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% from the year-ago quarter.



On a GAAP (reported) basis, EPS came in at 11 cents compared with 9 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues in the quarter improved 0.4% year over year to $22.8 million. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.5 million by 1.6%.



Fiscal Q2 Highlights



In the quarter under review, Product sales were $11.8 million, up 19.2% from the prior-year quarter. Royalty and license fee revenues totaled $8.2 million, down 17.2% from the prior-year quarter. Research, development and other revenues were $2.8 million, down 0.7% year over year.



Segmental Analysis



Medical Device



In the reported quarter, sales at the segment rose to $16.3 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Medical Device business unit reported an operating loss of $1.5 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



In Vitro Diagnostics



In the quarter under review, sales improved 21.3% to $6.5 million. Operating income at the segment was $3.5 million in the reported quarter, compared to income of $2.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Details



The company’s research and development costs totaled $11.9 million, down 11.9% year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenditures were $6.7 million, up 38.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Total operating costs and expenses in the quarter were $22.9 million, up 5.4% year over year.

The company reported adjusted operating income of $385 million, which fell 66.6% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin came at 1.7%, showing a contraction of 339 bps.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



Due to uncertainty surrounding the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Surmodics has suspended its previously-issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Our Take



Surmodics exited the fiscal second quarter on a solid note. The company registered revenue growth in one of its core units viz. Invitro Diagnostics.The company also saw an increase in Product sales. Management is upbeat about the partnership with Cook Medical for commercialization of .014” and .018” low-profile PTA balloon catheters. The company also attained CE mark clearance for Telemark coronary/peripheral support microcatheter.

However, decline in Royalty and license fee revenues as well as research, development and other revenues is a concern. Medical Device revenues also declined owing to the expiration of the company’s fourth-generation hydrophilic coating patents and postponement of non-essential procedures due to the pandemic.

