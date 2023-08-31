Surmodics (SRDX) Price Target Increased by 8.68% to 60.69

The average one-year price target for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been revised to 60.69 / share. This is an increase of 8.68% from the prior estimate of 55.84 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.30% from the latest reported closing price of 37.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surmodics. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 15.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRDX is 0.08%, an increase of 44.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 13,777K shares. The put/call ratio of SRDX is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,358K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,337K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 33.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 120.97% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,015K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 591K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 34.37% over the last quarter.

Surmodics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics' website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

