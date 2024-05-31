Surmodics (SRDX) Enters Deal to be Acquired by GTCR for $627M

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX announced that it entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR, a renowned private equity company with extensive experience making investments in the healthcare and technology sectors.

GTCR has its sights on making investments in businesses across several sectors, such as technology and healthcare. It has made more than $25 billion in investments in above 280 firms to date. At the moment, it also oversees $40 billion in equity capital.

In the past year, SRDX shares have rallied 130.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.3%. The S&P 500 has grown 24% in the same time frame.



GTCR is likely to be an ideal partner for Surmodics, given its extensive history and deep domain expertise in the healthcare sector, and this transaction will undoubtedly position the company to continue delivering compelling benefits for physicians, patients and customers, going forward.

Per the terms of the agreement, affiliates of GTCR are likely to acquire all outstanding shares of Surmodics. Cash payments of $43 per share are likely to be made to Surmodics stockholders, resulting in an estimated $627 million in total equity valuation.

The acquisition price per share is 41.1% higher than the volume-weighted average closing price of Surmodics over 30 trading days as of May 28, 2024. Surmodics’ board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction and resolved to recommend that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction.

The transaction is likely to conclude in the second half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Surmodics shareholders and required regulatory approval. It is to be financed through a combination of committed equity from funds affiliated with GTCR and committed debt financing. Surmodics will be a privately held firm after the deal closes, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

SRDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

