Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) up 11%, but insiders miss out having sold stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shareholders after stock gained 11%, company insiders might have missed out on those gains after selling stock earlier this year. The value of their investment would have been higher had they waited to sell their stock.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Surmodics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & GM of Human Resources - In Vitro Diagnostics, Joseph Stich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$135k worth of shares at a price of US$53.80 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$60.32). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.3% of Joseph Stich's holding.

Insiders in Surmodics didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SRDX Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of Surmodics shares, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Surmodics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Surmodics shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Surmodics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Surmodics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Surmodics you should know about.

But note: Surmodics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.