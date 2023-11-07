News & Insights

Suriname's Staatsolie offers 11 offshore blocks in bidding round

November 07, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by Ank Kuipers for Reuters ->

PARAMARIBO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A unit of Suriname state-owned energy company Staatsolie on Tuesday launched a competitive bidding round for 11 offshore areas in the country, with bids to be submitted through May.

The blocks, in the nearshore and shallow offshore areas, are located south of deepwater discoveries previously made in the country and north of onshore producing oilfields.

Following significant discoveries, Suriname hopes to see its first offshore oil output by 2028. A final investment decision on the country's most promising area, block 58 operated by TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and APA Corp APA.O, is expected next year. Staatsolie has participation rights of up to 20% if the development plan is approved.

Malaysia's Petronas also discovered several oil-bearing layers in an exploration well at block 52 off Suriname's coast, Staatsolie said last week.

The round's launching triggers the commencement of the bidder authorization process. The data room will open on Dec. 18 to provide technical information to interested companies registered, and winners will be awarded in June, Staatsolie said.

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

