Suriname state-oil firm says Petronas exploration well shows promise

PARAMARIBO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state-owned oil firm Petronas has discovered several oil-bearing layers in an exploration well off the coast of Suriname, state oil firm Staasolie said in a statement on Thursday.

Suriname's offshore exploration areas are adjacent to Guyana, home to the largest oil finds in more than decade. Guyana's South American neighbor has allocated offshore areas to explorers including TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, APA APA.O, ShellSHEL.L, Petronas, Chevron CVX.N> and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

The Roystonea-1 well is part of Suriname's Block 52 exploration area, Staatsolie said, where a Petronas-Exxon joint venture in 2020 found natural gas in the same block. The venture has not disclosed plans to commercialize that find.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

