Suriname slams its creditors' "non constructive" attitude

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Suriname on Tuesday said creditors had taken a "non-constructive and confrontational attitude" toward restructuring the country's debt, a day after a creditor committee triggered a termination clause on two of the South American nation's outstanding bonds.

A majority of Suriname bondholders have triggered a termination clause on 2023 and 2026 notes, the creditor committee said on Monday, adding that Suriname had not negotiated in good faith.

"The Ministry of Finance takes note of the statement made public yesterday by the committee of bondholders ... and regrets the non-constructive and confrontational attitude," the ministry said in a press release.

"This stance stands in stark contrast to the extensive efforts the Government has made in recent months to comply with the Committee's demands."

The bondholders' move reinstated payment obligations that had been deferred under an agreement with Suriname earlier this year, the committee said.

Creditors have complained that Suriname has not allowed them sufficient participation in a $690 million financing deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Suriname's government on June 2 proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and arrears totaling some $786 million in marketable debt, or around a 70% haircut.

