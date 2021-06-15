Suriname slams creditors' "non constructive" attitude

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Suriname on Tuesday said creditors had taken a "non constructive and confrontational attitude" toward restructuring the country's debt, a day after a creditor committee triggered a termination clause on two outstanding bonds.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com;; +1 (332) 219-1131;; Reuters Messaging: http://www.twitter.com/rodrigocampos))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.