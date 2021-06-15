US Markets

Suriname slams creditors' "non constructive" attitude

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Suriname on Tuesday said creditors had taken a "non constructive and confrontational attitude" toward restructuring the country's debt, a day after a creditor committee triggered a termination clause on two outstanding bonds.

    Most Popular