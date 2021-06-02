US Markets

Suriname requests 70% haircut on commercial debt, bond prices fall

Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday.

The government proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and arrears totaling some $786 million in marketable debt.

It also requested a 30% average nominal haircut on about $708 million currently owed to bilateral creditors and export credit agency-backed commercial lenders.

"To find a path of balanced and inclusive growth, public debt sustainability needs to be restored. We are committed to this as part of the IMF-supported program," said Armand Achaibersing, Suriname's minister of finance and planning.

Commercial holders had in April agreed to defer payments on $675 million in bonds, but last month said Suriname had not allowed them sufficient participation in a $690 million financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and threatened to reinstate the deferred payments.

Suriname's 2026 bond SR150899907= was quoted at 70 cents on the dollar, down 1 cent on the day and yielding over 18%, while the 2023 SR209584778= fell 0.25 cents to trade at 71.25 cents.

